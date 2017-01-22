 Skip to content

Michael Floyd, Ladarius Green out for Sunday night

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2017, 5:35 PM EST
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 01: Michael Floyd #14 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Getty Images

As the Falcons continue to shred the Packers en route to Atlanta’s second Super Bowl appearance, another spot remains to be earned.

Patriots receiver Michael Floyd and Steelers tight end Ladarius Green are among the players who won’t be in uniform for the AFC title game.

Floyd is a healthy scratch for the Patriots, along with quarterback Jacoby Brissett, cornerback Justin Coleman, cornerback Cyrus Jones, running back D.J. Foster, safety Jordan Richards, and tackle LaAdrian Waddle.

Green, who suffered his latest concussion on December 18 and hasn’t played since, will be joined by receiver DeMarcus Ayers, quarterback Zach Mettenberger, cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz, linebacker L.J. Fort, defensive end Johnny Maxey, and tackle Brian Mihalik as inactive Steelers.

  1. pastabelly says: Jan 22, 2017 5:45 PM

    Agree with not going with Floyd. He is just not quite on the same page with Brady. Brady knows where Edelman, Amendola, Mitchell, and Hogan are going to be. Too bad for Floyd, but it’s the right move.

  2. whenwilliteverend says: Jan 22, 2017 5:50 PM

    Floyd is probably still hung over from last night.

