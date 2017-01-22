Mike McCarthy: We ran into a buzzsaw

Posted by Josh Alper on January 22, 2017, 7:11 PM EST

Packers coach Mike McCarthy didn’t see Sunday’s NFC Championship Game much differently than anyone else who watched the Falcons roll to Super Bowl LI with a 44-21 win.

McCarthy noted the rough start that saw the Packers miss a field goal and lose a fumble in the end zone on their first two drives while the Falcons were scoring on their first three possessions. That left the Packers down 17-0 and McCarthy said that’s “a game you don’t want to play” on the road against a team as good as the Falcons.

“We ran into a buzzsaw,” McCarthy said during his postgame press conference. “…We couldn’t overcome the pace that these guys were playing. They played lights out and it got away from us.”

McCarthy was asked about injuries taking a toll and he admitted they did, but the overall theme of the press conference was the same as the overall theme of the game. The Falcons were just too much for the Packers to handle across the board on Sunday.