Mike McCarthy: We ran into a buzzsaw

Posted by Josh Alper on January 22, 2017, 7:11 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after being defeated by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Packers coach Mike McCarthy didn’t see Sunday’s NFC Championship Game much differently than anyone else who watched the Falcons roll to Super Bowl LI with a 44-21 win.

McCarthy noted the rough start that saw the Packers miss a field goal and lose a fumble in the end zone on their first two drives while the Falcons were scoring on their first three possessions. That left the Packers down 17-0 and McCarthy said that’s “a game you don’t want to play” on the road against a team as good as the Falcons.

We ran into a buzzsaw,” McCarthy said during his postgame press conference. “…We couldn’t overcome the pace that these guys were playing. They played lights out and it got away from us.”

McCarthy was asked about injuries taking a toll and he admitted they did, but the overall theme of the press conference was the same as the overall theme of the game. The Falcons were just too much for the Packers to handle across the board on Sunday.

4 Responses to “Mike McCarthy: We ran into a buzzsaw”
  1. vancouversportsbro says: Jan 22, 2017 7:14 PM

    Revenge for that game years ago when Rodgers went off. The better team won. Hope the Falcons have the NFL watch for any cheating activity in Houston if they have to meet the Patriots. If it’s a fair game with no fixing, the Falcons will easily win.

  2. firerogergoodell says: Jan 22, 2017 7:21 PM

    Discount double choke

  3. terripet says: Jan 22, 2017 7:21 PM

    Turnovers and dropped passes was the problem

  4. Wisconsin's Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says: Jan 22, 2017 7:21 PM

    For us Packers fans, it’s called karma.

