Packers couldn’t fly out of Green Bay, got to Atlanta late

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 22, 2017, 7:04 AM EST
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers consults with head coach Mike McCarthy during a timeout against the Oakland Raiders in the second quarter on December 20, 2015 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Packers won 30-20. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The trip to Atlanta did not go smoothly for the Packers.

Although the team was supposed to get a flight from Green Bay to Atlanta, dense fog in Green Bay prevented that, as the plane that was supposed to take the Packers to their destination couldn’t land in Green Bay because of the fog.

As a result, the Packers had to board buses from Green Bay to Milwaukee, then fly from Milwaukee to Atlanta.

The Packers landed in Atlanta at 8:30 p.m. ET, much later than road teams usually arrive on a Saturday before a game. So while the Packers made it to their Atlanta hotel in time to get a good night’s sleep, it wasn’t as smooth a trip as they would have liked before the NFC Championship Game.

