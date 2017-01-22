 Skip to content

Packers have few answers, no points at halftime

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 22, 2017, 4:36 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates with Mohamed Sanu #12 after a 14 yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Matt Ryan and the Falcons dominated the first half and hold a 24-0 halftime lead over the Packers.

Ryan has thrown touchdown passes to Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu and also ran 14 yards for a score. He threw for 271 yards in the first half.

Jones caught a 5-yard touchdown pass with three seconds left in the first half to further deflate the Packers.

The Packers moved the ball early but Mason Crosby missed a field goal and Aaron Ripkowski fumbled at the end of a run that would have made it first and goal. Ryan has had wide open receivers and has been a step ahead of the Green Bay defense.

At halftime the Falcons have 325 total yards and the Packers have 127. The Falcons have run 46 plays to the Packers’ 21.

The Packers will get the ball to start the second half.

  17. packsupersoldier says: Jan 22, 2017 4:39 PM

    No excuses. The Falcons are simply the better overall team.

    Well you can’t stare 4-5 key plays in the face and come away empty. D is going to need to limit Atlanta to 3 in the 2nd half and offense needs to stop the run and kill the blitz and score on every possession.

    Go Pack Go!!!!!!!!

    Anyone who didn’t know this was coming is either blind, or doesn’t know a thing about football. The Packers defense is decimated by injuries and by playing guys who shouldn’t even be in the NFL.
    And — Rodgers has no running game what so ever to help him take some of the load off. Ripkowski is a blocking FB and though he had a nice run down toward the goal line, it’s inexcusable that he let the defender strip the ball from him.
    Rodgers had the Packers in position to get a FG which Crosby missed and had Ripkowski not fumbled, they might have had a TD there. But all the Rodgers haters will blame him for all of this.
    I’m a Packers fan but I thought Atlanta had a chance to put up 50 points against this team. The Packers defense has been on the field all day and Atlanta’s running game will completely dominate them in the 4th quarter. They’ll score at least 3 more TD’s and then be content to pile up the yardage on the ground.
    I’m still proud of this Packers team and especially Aaron Rodgers. Without him, this team wouldn’t even be a .500 team.
    The Vikings fans will come back out of their holes to slam the Packers and Aaron Rodgers, but at least the Packers won the division and won two playoff games while the Vikings choked as usual.
    Congrats to the Falcons, because they are going to the Super Bowl. They won’t have it so easy when they get there, however. New England can play defense and so can the Steelers.
    Hats off to Jordy Nelson for even being out there. That guy is the ultimate competitor. When they talk about the best WR’s in football, he never gets mentioned, but I wouldn’t trade him for anyone.

