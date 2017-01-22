Patriots advance to Super Bowl LI to face Falcons

Roger Goodell kept Tom Brady off the field for the first four games of the season.
Nothing was keeping Brady from finishing it, and giving himself a chance to accept another trophy from the NFL commissioner in two weeks.
The Patriots quarterback was clinical as his team crushed the Steelers 36-17, setting up a Super Bowl LI showdown with the Falcons in Houston two weeks from today.
Brady was 34-of-42 passing for 384 yards and three scores. It was his ninth career three-touchdown performance in the postseason, tying Joe Montana for the most in that category. And that underscores the kind of historic company he’s keeping, as he leads the Patriots to their ninth Super Bowl appearance.
It also sets the stage for plenty of talk about the four-game Deflategate suspension that delayed the start of his season, but the Patriots went 3-1 during that stretch with the kind of all-hands effort as they displayed Sunday night.
Offensively, wide receiver Chris Hogan was brilliant, with nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
But the league’s best scoring defense also kept the Steelers from doing much of anything, making plays at critical junctures and forcing a pair of turnovers.
The Steelers were fairly helpless once running back Le’Veon Bell left with a groin injury early. He tried coming back for a play, but it wasn’t working, and without him, neither did their offense. With Bell offering just 20 yards on six carries, the rest of the Patriots’ attention went to slowing Antonio Brown, who will not be live-streaming any celebrations in the locker room tonight.
Brown finished with seven catches for 77 yards (cosmetic yards late padded that number), and the rest of the Steelers couldn’t overcome the attention.
Which means Brady and the Patriots will get plenty for the next two weeks, as they chase a fifth title.
“Top 15 QB’s” Falcons has had to play this year to get to SB:
Remember that time when the Patriots beat the Steelers and their players and coaches gave the Patriots credit? Me either. Never happened. Always next year.
Atlanta will win their 1st super bowl.
Remember this one??
Let the hate begin
Who’s the A – hole now ?
This ain’t your daddy’s Atlanta Falcons. Gonna be a tough game for the Patriots. If you don’t believe in the Brotherhood now, you boys soon will. Julio’s stardust gonna cover the spread, no matter what it is.
The Patriots are coming for you, Roger. Oh yes. That JV squad from Atlanta won’t be enough to stop them. Better practice that fake podium smile…
I actually HATE Boston a college, I’m a Boston university and Notre Dame fan. But man, do I look forward to playing Atlanta and Matt Ryan! Great seasons Pittsburgh and Green Bay!
ONTO THE FALCONS!
In terms of the Steelers’ “killer Bs”, someone did some research into “triplet” teams — teams that have an elite qb, and lights out rb and wideouts. According to this guy on PatsPulpit, BB has faced five of them over the years, including the “Greatest Show on Turf” — Warner, Bruce, Faulk, and Manning, James, Harrison, and so on. BB’s record against stacked “triplet” teams was 5-0, now 6-0. Falconies coming up.
Discarding the first half of the season, seems reasonable to assert that two very deserving and top-drawer teams will be facing off in the SB.
One storyline is that TB12, he of the huge CHIP on his shoulder and on a revenge tour to boot, will walk into the Houston stadium knowing that the NFL just hung the MVP award on the guy on the other sideline. Tens of millions of people get to tune into seeing his response.
Can’t wait.
Let the hate begin! You know you’re out there!
Falcons – 45
Patriots – 17
“A-Holes” on the way to the Super Bowl!!!
Fake man with fake excuses!
#not headed to Houston!
Is Peyton Manning still in the conversation? Lol. Brady =GOAT.
This should be a good one….GO PATS!!!!!!!!!!
No dog in this one but I should think this game might be a good one.
I enjoyed watching this game very much
Tomlin – Who are the a**-holes now? Patriots now on to the Super Bowl!!!
Hey NFL front office. How does it feel to have a QB you suspended for cheating making it to the Super Bowl. If you or some of the owners don’t like it because the optics look bad, well that’s your own fault. See now how short sighted and petty you all were.
Tom Brady sounded like a guy who is going to retire after the SB…..wow, he was emotional after that win, he wants to go out like Manning, with a SB win….lets see
And we are on to Houston, to play Atlanta. Let the crying begin.
As much as I’d love to run my mouth and talk trash… I’ll just say two things… 36-17 and AFC Champs!
To the classy Steeler fans… it was a treat seeing your boys face us. Hopefully next time we won’t have to wait 12 years.
🙂
Love em or hate em they did an excellent job of controlling that game, Super Bowl is gonna be an awesome game. Go Pats!
In the future, a best-selling movie will FOREVER PRESERVE the disgraceful actions of the current NFL office and forever preserve the excellence of this Great Football Team.
Since the end of the first half of the game in question: Brady 78 Touchdowns, 14 Interceptions; two AFC Championship WINS; Super Bowl WIN; helped his team win enough games to play in the 2016 AFC Championship game, plus 16 wins this year and another trip to this year’s Super Bowl.
DEFLATEGATE FACTS:
During 19 January, 2015 (day after AFC Championship Game), an official letter sent to Mr. Kraft from the senior vice president of NFL operations (David Gardi) informed the Patriots that an investigation will be conducted.
1. FACT: On page two, the letter states the following: … “each of the Colts’ game balls that was inspected met the requirements set forth.”
That statement turns out to be totally not true. Page 8, of the Wells report confirms that 3 of the 4 Colts’ footballs were in fact deflated. Who from the NFL office directed to stop testing the Colts’ remaining 8 footballs???
2. FACT: The NFL has finally admitted that they DID NOT know anything about the Ideal Gas Law (IGL). That admission is incredible!
3. FACT: Brady was found guilty by the NFL office based on “ASSUMPTIONS AND DATA THAT IS UNCERTAIN” (quote Wells Report).
4. What would you do if someone in your family was accused and deemed guilty based on “ASSUMPTIONS AND DATA THAT IS UNCERTAIN” (quote Wells Report)? Could you accept that???
5. Why wouldn’t Brady turn his cell phone in? …… Would you provide your cell phone to folks that you know are not truthful (19 Jan. letter)???
6. FACT: NFL announces creation of PSI rules shortly before leaking story that Brady “destroys” phone. Thus, the public quickly forgets the NFL admits they had no PSI rules or knowledge of the Ideal Gas Law.
7. This is AMERICA and King Roger and Troy Vincent are NOT bigger than our great Country! The Missouri Supreme Court, in a separate case, stated in May, 2015: …. “the terms of the contract designating the NFL commissioner, an employee of the team owners, as the sole arbitrator with unfettered discretion to establish the rules for arbitration are unconscionable and, therefore, unenforceable”.
In the future, a best-selling movie will FOREVER PRESERVE the disgraceful actions of the current NFL office and forever preserve the excellence of this Great Football Team.
Finally, the Pats D met a real Offense…
9 points till garbage time.
Let me guess.
Bell was injured, so it wasn’t a real Offense anymore…
Won’t face one till Atlanta now, and the we’ll see how bad the Pats D really is.
UN-FREAKING-BELIEVABLE!!!!!!
At 39, Brady is going to his SEVENTH SUPER BOWL!!!!!
How does THAT taste, haters???!!!!!!!!!!
Now we wait for Steeler fan to show up with their litany of excuses.
Did you see the pats game?
The won. By like a lot
Great game by the Steelers. Losing Bell early was a tough thing and had to have thrown the game plan to hell.
They were still one of the last 4 teams standing and no shame in that.
On to the Super Bowl !
We’re on to Houston.
BRADY OWNS THE STEELERS!!!!
7 SB sorry CRYBABIES YOU HAVE NOTHING…
Goodell can’t hide from the Patriots now!!!
One for the thumb!!
Incredible what this franchise has done over the last 16 years.
Not even close.
Outplayed, outexecuted and outchaoched.
Good bye, Pittsburgh !
By the way, let’s not forget that prior to being injured, Bell was pretty much neutralized by the Patriots, with the score of 10-zip!
I live in the heart of Who Dat country and am die hard Cardinals fan and I hope that the Falcons beat the Patriots by 40…
Lets hope the Super Bowl makes up for one of the WORST MFL Playoff tournaments ever…. one good game the entire postseason…blehhhh..
Well done Gantt.
Congrats on a good season Steelers, just wasn’t your day.
And congrats patriots, it’s amazing to watch this run stretching 15+years, I know it will eventually end but it’s really special to watch.
The defensive game plan that the Steelers brought into this game was horrendous. When the announcers know that Brady eats zone for breakfast, lunch and dinner – you probably shouldn’t play zone. Tomlin is overrated and outmatched.
Pats fan here and seriously expected a harder win.
I can see it now from Steeler fans” Refs were out to get us”
Reality is you got outplayed by a better team in
Every faze of game!!
Go Pats!!!!
The Patriots have had the easiest road to the Super Bowl I have ever seen. They have faced TWO maybe three decent QBs all season long being Ben, Wilson, and if you consider Flacco decent. The Patriots have had it too easy too long move them to the NFC with the big dogs where you actually earn your way. Dont give me that AFCE record too Patriot fans we all know the Dolphins Bills and Jets are dysfunctional franchises who we would kill for our teams to be in the same division as. This year a decent QB in Carr gets injured who the Pats likely wouldve faced and then they face the Steelers and Bell the best RB in football gets hurt. Unreal how easy they have it.
It should be a fun game to watch! The Falcons are the commishner’s last hope from poetic justice!
^NFL
Steel curtain? Not so much. Great game Pats!
You can just see the steam coming out of 345 park avenue right now….
Wonder what Tomlin’s excuse will be this time?
Alright. Let’s hear the best excuses why the Pats are in the Super Bowl. Truthfactory has some weird body of work excuse. Not going to cut it though. Start embarrassing yourselves, let’s hear it!
Always heart warming to watch the Steelers get obliterated
Truthfactory
Buuuut Pats are now 10-1 this year vs top 12 D, and 6-1 against top 10.
Matt Ryan played HALF of his regular season against pass D’s ranked 22nd or worse. Brady never played against one worse than 21st.
so much for not beating an elite QB. I thought this was supposed to be a shootout. giddee-up
“but you can’t deny that this was by far the easiest road to the Super Bowl in NFL history.”
Take it up with the NFL schedule makers, Sparky. Or the 15
+ franchises that fail to field a competent quarterback…
We’re back. Deal with it.
Congrats Pats and Falcons fans. Good luck to your teams in the Super Bowl
How much will you Patriots bet against the Patriots two weeks from tonight?
I know you didn’t lose anything despite the Pats winnin by 19 because writing posts is cheap.
Here’s the problem with the theory of Pats haven’t played a top Qb this year……….they practice vs the greatest of all time everyday.
End of problem
Keep in my mind the Patriots and Tom Brady were forced to play with properly inflated footballs this year though, so that must have been a big learning curve for the offense right?
And does the ‘easiest’ schedule part of your argument include the league stealing a 1st round pick off the Patriots roster and suspending their starting quarterback for 1/4 of the season?
At some point, is anyone going to question how Brady is playing so well at age 39? After the loss to the Chiefs in 2014, people were questioning his arm strength and today Simms said its better than ever.
Antonio Brown’s Facebook Live must be lit right now…
You play the teams on your schedule….
And football is a team game. 53 guys vs. 53 guys.
Steelers were never winning in Foxboro. No way. No how.
Brady and his scrubs to the SB!!!!!
Pity the haters…LOL!!!
BOOOOOOM!! Unleash the hounds!! Yes!!
This is gonna be a great game. Falcons 35, NE 31.
Steelersstairwaytoseven and other big talkers remember…talk is cheap.
Do you think Miami wishes they drafted Ryan? Or Buffalo kept Hogan? It’s almost like the Pats don’t even have to try to win the division, the other three teams just keep giving it to them.
We’re on to Atlanta!
Steelers are Patriots lap dog. As it always has been.
So much for facing a “real qb” lol.
Congrats, all non-troll Pats’ fans. Your team came to play, the Steelers came to watch the Pats play..Lol. Seriously, the Steelers came into the game with the same worn out game plan, and expected a different result. I’ll judge how many trolls there are by the number of down votes… Should be in the hundreds…
One more game to vindication!!!
Tomlin is a joke. He’s a terrible coach and doesn’t know how to make second half adjustments. Terry Bradshaw was right. Tomlin should get fired for talking shhh about the Patriots and not having his team prepared. Tomlin doesn’t know anything about x’s and o’s, he’s just a cheerleader.
A-holes dumped all over Tomlin. Hey Trip, I saw you wearing a crucifix – hope you don’t talk like that in your prayers.
Falcons 38 pats 23
You think Goodell will actually show up?
Steelers Fan here and congratulations to the Patriots. They executed their game plan from start to finish. All credit to the GOAT – Bill Belichek . . . said it before and I’ll say it again, the man is a genius. They were the better team.
It would be nice if the Patriot fan base would have the graciousness to just say thanks, but it’s highly doubtful.
Bill Belichick – Now holds the record for going to the most Super Bowls (7) as an HC!!
congrat’s to the packers and steelers for advancing to the super bowl. should be a good game.
I’m wondering if Roger Goodell will be enjoying the next two weeks with the never ending reminders about the hare brained scheme known as framegate.
I find it funny how both fan bases are riled up. The NFL fixes the games to create more drama and drive up the revenue
Congrats to Chris Hogan, great game!!
In fairness, Antonio Brown probably tweeted out Tomlin’s halftime strategy session in the background of him preening in front of the camera.
Brady’s well rested heading in – having been able to take a break for 4 games and still be the #1 seed – courtesy of Roger Goodell
We know the Haters always think Goodell is doing the Patriots favors – watch this conspiracy theory develop over the next two weeks – that Roger has been conspiring to help the Pats win Super Bowls all along with this Framegate stuff.
Hey – how else would you explain Brady being suspended because footballs in Gillette stadium followed the Laws of Physics?
Antonio Brown…front runner
Leveon Bell…front runner and punk it turns out
Ben Roethlisberger…will cite injuries
James Harrison…just played his last game
Do the Rooneys send Tom Brady to league meetings since he owns the Steelers?
Wow…Pats dismantled Steelers.
I have respect for the Steelers, as they are a hard nosed team, but once they lost Bell, they lost a runner and a receiver.
And the NE front was tight! Not a lot got through…and they applied enough pressure on Ben.
Going to be a SUPER BOWL!
The Steeler will be playing in the “alternative” Super Bowl.
Roger can’t avoid us now!
I could have played QB for the Patriots today and won. No pass rush, wide open Hogan just all around poor game planning and coaching on the part of the Steelers.
As a proud Steelers fan, I’m once again disgusted by that performance lol.
But nonetheless, congrats Patriots. I’m cheering for you in the Super Bowl.
Go Pats!!
The New England Patriots are on to Super Bowl 51! Brady was lethal passing tonight, receivers got open especially Edelman and Hogan, defense kept Antonio Brown in check, and Blount played lights out in the second half. I won’t make the mistake of underestimating Matt Ryan and the Falcons like I did this week looking forward to the game. Go Pats!
Roger Goodell kept Tom Brady off the field for the first four games of the season…
No, Tom Brady kept Tom Brady off the field.
Truthfactory, your stats are so mess up. Cam is not a top 25 QB this year. Tannehill is. Dalton is. NE faced Miami twice and Cincy once. Change your name to idon’tknowfactory.
Steeler fan here… The Pats are the greatest organization in MANY years and maybe ever. Love our Steel Curtain Steeler years but this in today’s world is something special.
I am mad and hate losing but what an organization!
I don’t want goodell handing Kraft the trophy. I want Kraft telling him to place it at his feet.
I meant top 15 top QB . Sorry.
best 2 QBs this season in the super bowl.
Can’t ask for any more.
As expected, nothing in this little write up about how useless the Steelers D was and how almost every completion Brady made was to a wide open player. Nope, can’t state reality and need to create a narrative about how he was “clinical” as though he was facing a legit pro level defense tonight and throwing passes to guys tightly covered. I laugh at anyone who didn’t watch this game, sees his stats and figured he must have been amazing.
I laugh even more at people who did see the game but want to act like what Brady did was amazing…these people must also be those types of people who watch CNN and believe the garbage they’re being fed.
Not a shot at Tom but just stating reality. ANY pro quality QB would have been able to have a big game against a defense like that which left receivers so wide open throughout. It was like playing Madden football on rookie. If you want to praise someone then praise the coaching staff for creating a gameplan a that made the Steelers D look like it was a high school defense.
Funny how the writer here for the Falcons win mentioned the junky GB defense but nope, can’t ever do that when Brady has a big game against the same type of garbage D.
Here’s hoping the Falcons actually put up a challenge and make Brady earn his soon to be 5th ring. I have no doubt the Pats will win since they’re clearly in a class by themselves this season but am hoping it is at least an enjoyable game unlike the two garbage games today and these playoffs as a whole.
10 games, 8 blowouts, 1 borefest and 1 good game that was really more like one good quarter has made up the playoffs of the supposed top teams in the league.
Worst. Playoffs. Ever.
So excited about the Future of the Tennessee Titans….. 5th and 18th pick in the first round… Marcus Mariotta, Derrick Henry, Jack Conklin… The dynasty is coming!
I hope the Falcons shut up all of these whiney Patriots fans.
Dallas fans said their team was going to the Super Bowl. However I don’t see them listed on the SB schedule. Must be something wrong with my television. Hmmm…..
TB12 – 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐
As a neutral third party I want to pump the brakes on the “can’t wait to see Goodell give the Lombardi to Brady talk.” Not because it is a bad goal, but just for a thought I had.
Goodell is an ******. He deliberately targeted the Patriots, and actively sabotaged them. He knows that there is nothing Kraft, the Patriots, and a decent percentage of the US population(including myself) want nothing more than to see him hand the Lombardi to Brady.
So, given his history, the fact the he is a total tool, and the fact that he wants to face the music no more than anyone else ever does, what is to stop him from just assigning an officiating crew to the SB with explicit instructions to do do absolutely everything possible to prevent the Patriots from winning?
It would be exactly the sort of thing I expect from him. Which is sad.
Hey Florio
Maybe you can write some biased stories about your Pisspuke
Hockey Team!
Enjoy your off season 😀
Wow, republicans are on a roll. They sure know how to win. Congratulations to Trump’s buddies, Tom and Bill
Conratulations to Pittsburgh. Respect to all teams that make to to the conference championship. That means you are one of the 4 best teams in the league and have nothing to be ashamed of.
Go Pats.
friggin kiss em and move on
The only way Brady wont go to every superbowl is if Peyton Manning stops him or the Ravens.
Peyton is retired. So that leaves only one obstacle.
He kills everyone else.
Good thing the league decided to check everyone’s balls. It’s really made an enormous impact
