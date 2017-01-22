 Skip to content

Patriots catch a break on review, extend lead

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 22, 2017, 8:42 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sideline during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) AP

The Patriots have extended their lead over the Steelers, and they appear to have been fortunate to be able to kick a field goal.

A Tom Brady sneak attempt for a first down appeared to include him losing the ball, and Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave came out of the pile with the ball.

But the officials on the field ruled Brady down by contact, and the league backed them, or at least said there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the call. NFL vice president of officiating was quick to tweet out support for his guys.

As a result, the Patriots were able to extend the drive and get a 47-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski, giving them a 20-9 lead in the third quarter. And the Steelers lost a timeout they might need later by losing the challenge.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
3 Responses to “Patriots catch a break on review, extend lead”
  1. vesh31 says: Jan 22, 2017 8:43 PM

    Funny that the Patriots always “catch a break”

  2. pnut87 says: Jan 22, 2017 8:46 PM

    Blandino is the reason people think games are rigged.

  3. pastabelly says: Jan 22, 2017 8:53 PM

    vesh31 says:
    Jan 22, 2017 8:43 PM
    Funny that the Patriots always “catch a break”
    =================================
    Seriously, they don’t need them.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!