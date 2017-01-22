Patriots pulling away from Steelers in third quarter

The Steelers may not have had much margin for error anyway.
But when they made mistakes, the Patriots quickly made them pay.
New England sandwiched touchdowns around a Steelers fumble, and have a 33-9 lead over the Steelers in the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game.
The Steelers were already in trouble following LeGarrette Blount’s touchdown run, but when linebacker Rob Ninkovich collected Steelers wideout Eli Rogers‘ fumble, it didn’t take long to cost them.
Four plays later, Tom Brady found Julian Edelman for a touchdown, and only a missed extra point has marred this one.
This is the easiest job a QB has probably ever had in a conference title game. Every single pass Brady has completed has been to a guy so wide open that any college level QB would easily make the same play.
As bad as Green Bay’s pass defense was today, the Steelers has been worse since at least Green Bay actually had decent coverage at times.
I expected Brady and the Pats to roll over these guys but didn’t think it would be this easy. I actually thought he’d have to make some tough throws and not simply pass to Chris Hogan and others with no Steelers players within 3 yards.
Of course the media will ignore this reality and create the narrative as though Tom was throwing into tight coverage.
Let’s be honest here. The Patriots get away with anything. Logan Ryan is not even looking the ball yet that’s not pass interference? Brady fumbled the ball yet the Pats keep possession? I hope that at least Pats fans stop claiming that the NFL is after them
just appreciate it folks.. you’re witnessing historic greatness
See what happens when Denver doesn’t make the playoffs… easy path to the super bowl for the Patriots.
Not really. Oakland, with a healthy Carr, would have made this more interesting.
a comedy of errors for the Steelers on offense, but most of the blame falls on Tomlin.
Pats receivers were wide open all game against zone coverage, which Tomlin refuses to abandon despite this happening every time we play them.
