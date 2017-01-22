 Skip to content

Patriots pulling away from Steelers in third quarter

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 22, 2017, 9:01 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after a 1-yard rushing touchdown by LeGarrette Blount #29 (not pictured) during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Steelers may not have had much margin for error anyway.

But when they made mistakes, the Patriots quickly made them pay.

New England sandwiched touchdowns around a Steelers fumble, and have a 33-9 lead over the Steelers in the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game.

The Steelers were already in trouble following LeGarrette Blount’s touchdown run, but when linebacker Rob Ninkovich collected Steelers wideout Eli Rogers‘ fumble, it didn’t take long to cost them.

Four plays later, Tom Brady found Julian Edelman for a touchdown, and only a missed extra point has marred this one.

21 Responses to “Patriots pulling away from Steelers in third quarter”
  1. bleck5 says: Jan 22, 2017 9:03 PM

    Who owns the Steelers?!

    Patriots do!!!

    Goodnight little bees.

  2. mswravens says: Jan 22, 2017 9:04 PM

    Like I said before this game. We all know only Ravens would make this a game. Steelers are paper tigers. They don’t belong…

  3. sdelmonte says: Jan 22, 2017 9:07 PM

    10 playoff games, 8 duds. There is really not much balance in the league now, is there?

  4. fatsolio says: Jan 22, 2017 9:08 PM

    This is the easiest job a QB has probably ever had in a conference title game. Every single pass Brady has completed has been to a guy so wide open that any college level QB would easily make the same play.

    As bad as Green Bay’s pass defense was today, the Steelers has been worse since at least Green Bay actually had decent coverage at times.

    I expected Brady and the Pats to roll over these guys but didn’t think it would be this easy. I actually thought he’d have to make some tough throws and not simply pass to Chris Hogan and others with no Steelers players within 3 yards.

    Of course the media will ignore this reality and create the narrative as though Tom was throwing into tight coverage.

    Congrats to Tomlin for once again showing how much of a chump he is as a coach compared to Belichick.

  5. takeyourpunishmentandquitwhininglikeababy says: Jan 22, 2017 9:09 PM

    Don’t worry little Ben. Having averaged 3 points per quarter I’m sure you can now put up 24 in the last 15 minutes. Hahahaha!

  6. wib22 says: Jan 22, 2017 9:09 PM

    meaningless, but laughable at no DPI there.

  7. magnumpimustache says: Jan 22, 2017 9:10 PM

    Belicheck ‘vs’ the cheerleader

    Advantage Belicheck

  8. knowspinzone says: Jan 22, 2017 9:10 PM

    Those a_holes sure can play.
    ____Tomlin

  9. Flash1287 says: Jan 22, 2017 9:10 PM

    suck it Steelers fans, Brady OWNS YOU…….

    you could have 9 SB if not for TOM BRADY!!!

    Choke on that ALL. offseason!!!!

    And no, we aren’t going to be “classy”

  10. tajuara says: Jan 22, 2017 9:13 PM

    Let’s be honest here. The Patriots get away with anything. Logan Ryan is not even looking the ball yet that’s not pass interference? Brady fumbled the ball yet the Pats keep possession? I hope that at least Pats fans stop claiming that the NFL is after them

  11. Flash1287 says: Jan 22, 2017 9:13 PM

    Shut down AB….

    BRADY OWNS YOU……

  12. Ralphie says: Jan 22, 2017 9:15 PM

    What happened to Antonio Brown tonight? I couldn’t find him in Foxborough and he’s MIA on Facebook. Did he travel this week?

  13. thelastwordyaheard says: Jan 22, 2017 9:15 PM

    just appreciate it folks.. you’re witnessing historic greatness

  14. orange and blue own the nfl says: Jan 22, 2017 9:16 PM

    See what happens when Denver doesn’t make the playoffs… easy path to the super bowl for the Patriots.

  15. pastabelly says: Jan 22, 2017 9:16 PM

    mswravens says:
    Jan 22, 2017 9:04 PM
    Like I said before this game. We all know only Ravens would make this a game. Steelers are paper tigers. They don’t belong…
    ——————————————————
    Not really. Oakland, with a healthy Carr, would have made this more interesting.

  16. þatfromwayba€k says: Jan 22, 2017 9:17 PM

    Oh man..Tomlin will have a few words about his favorite team after this!!!! Hope we get to hear’em lol

  17. crawdaddy1212 says: Jan 22, 2017 9:20 PM

    And that’s game.

    a comedy of errors for the Steelers on offense, but most of the blame falls on Tomlin.

    Pats receivers were wide open all game against zone coverage, which Tomlin refuses to abandon despite this happening every time we play them.

  18. duffelbagsports says: Jan 22, 2017 9:23 PM

    Good luck in the Pro Bowl Ben

  19. maiphatdong says: Jan 22, 2017 9:23 PM

    it would be so awesome if BB snapfaces after the game

  20. doublezero74 says: Jan 22, 2017 9:23 PM

    Can we all just agree, Phil Simms is terrible. Absolutely abysmal. Every time he does any analyst “recap” it’s ridiculous and wrong on every level. Oh yeah and go Pats!!!

  21. doe22us says: Jan 22, 2017 9:24 PM

    Championship games?? turned off both, what duds.

