Patriots up 17-9 at halftime, thanks to Chris Hogan

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 22, 2017, 8:05 PM EST
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) after a touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) AP

The Steelers have the name-brand talent on offense, but the star of the AFC Championship Game so far is a guy the Bills didn’t want to keep this offseason.

Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan has two touchdowns so far, and the Patriots have a 17-9 halftime lead.

It seems like a good time to point out that the Bills could have kept Hogan this offseason, but didn’t want to match the three-year, $12 million deal the Patriots offered the restricted free agent.

All he’s done so far is catch seven passes for 117 yards and two scores, the second on a wide-open flea flicker in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Steelers appear to be without Le’Veon Bell, after he was declared questionable with a left groin injury. He came back in for one play, but immediately limped back to the sideline. He has 20 yards on six carries so far, as the Patriots have kept the Steelers’ big-play threats from hurting them.

Antonio Brown has just three catches for 26 yards so far, as the Patriots have forced Ben Roethlisberger to spread the ball around.

They also closed with a disappointing stretch to end the half, with an apparent touchdown overturned on review, followed by a pair of negative-yardage runs by DeAngelo Williams and an incomplete pass, forcing them to settle for a field goal.

