Pereira, Blandino offer different reasons for Falcons touchback

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 22, 2017, 5:27 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Jalen Collins #32 of the Atlanta Falcons recovers a fumble in the second quarter by Aaron Ripkowski #22 of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

If NFL fans have a hard time understanding the rules, that’s understandable: Even the head of officiating and the former head of officiating don’t always see a call the same way.

After the Falcons were given a touchback on a recovery of a Packers fumble that almost rolled into the end zone, NFL head of officiating Dean Blandino and his predecessor, FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira, offered different explanations for the ruling.

Blandino wrote on Twitter that Falcons safety Jalen Collins “Gained possession with left leg touching the goal line so it is a touchback.” In other words, the ruling was about where Collins’ leg was, not where the ball was.

But Pereira wrote on Twitter that it was a touchback because “the recovering player did not have total control of the ball until the ball had broken the plane.” In other words, Pereira says the ruling was based on where the ball was, not where Collins was.

Blandino and Pereira both agree that the ruling of a Falcons recovery in the end zone for a touchback was correct. But they disagree on why it was the correct ruling. And when even the experts can’t agree, it’s hard for the fans to understand the league’s convoluted rules.

4 Responses to “Pereira, Blandino offer different reasons for Falcons touchback”
  1. knowspinzone says: Jan 22, 2017 5:31 PM

    And my interpretation was the Atlanta player’s momentum took him into the endzone.

  2. truthbetold109 says: Jan 22, 2017 5:32 PM

    Should have been placed at the one. When it rains it pours.

    Just not the Packers day. Too many injuries. With the DB injuries this season, you can’t have undrafted free agents covering other teams number ones and two’s. That works against bad teams like the vikings but not against the Falcons.

  3. skinsdiehard says: Jan 22, 2017 5:44 PM

    It’s not convoluted. No part of the player can be in the endzone (leg, arm (which is holding the ball), foot, hand, etc.).

  4. r8dernation says: Jan 22, 2017 5:49 PM

    He gained possession in the end zone. Touchback. Cut and dry.

