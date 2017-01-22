 Skip to content

Police apprehend Boston man for false alarm at Steelers’ hotel

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 22, 2017, 7:56 AM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field on January 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Steelers got a 3 a.m. wakeup call courtesy of a false fire alarm at their team hotel in New England, and the authorities were quick to act.

Sal Paolantonio of ESPN reports that Massachusetts State Police have apprehended a 25-year-old Boston man on charges of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and pulling a false alarm at the Steelers’ hotel.

The false alarm was apparently planned out in advance by Patriots fans wanting to disturb the Steelers: Paolantonio reports that the man pulled the alarm, ran out of the hotel and jumped into a waiting car, fleeing the scene. But police were nonetheless able to catch up to them.

The Steelers were awakened by the alarm but may still be able to get a decent amount of rest before today’s 6:40 p.m. ET kickoff.

21 Responses to “Police apprehend Boston man for false alarm at Steelers’ hotel”
  1. babygaga19 says: Jan 22, 2017 7:58 AM

    Oh those classy, cheating Pats!

  2. bettis3636 says: Jan 22, 2017 7:59 AM

    I mean who is shocked… HONESTLY… this team and the fans are ridiculous.. Im sure Tom Brady has already destroyed his phone… lol

  3. harrisonhits2 says: Jan 22, 2017 7:59 AM

    Facepalm embarrassing all Pats fans with this amateur hour crap.

    False fire alarm at the very least thousands in fines.

  4. abfox112 says: Jan 22, 2017 8:00 AM

    Stay classy Boston.

  5. sixpackgroin says: Jan 22, 2017 8:01 AM

    Patriot team officials thanked the man, paid his bond, and gave him 4 tix in the owners box and a signed Brady jersey for today’s game!

  6. hiresolutionfilms says: Jan 22, 2017 8:01 AM

    Brady probably set up the whole thing and then smashed his cell phone!

  7. rgorr44 says: Jan 22, 2017 8:02 AM

    Trippy Tomlin will find a way to blame the Patriots. Just one more thing to add to his list of excuses.

  8. richiehass says: Jan 22, 2017 8:02 AM

    The Patriot Way!!

  9. realpatsfan says: Jan 22, 2017 8:03 AM

    Tomlin set it up so he can cry foul.
    Next he will say his head set went out.
    Big Ben said best owners in the NFL. Maybe they should hire a security company, it happens throughout the league all the time.

  10. dansardo says: Jan 22, 2017 8:05 AM

    The steelers have only faced 2 top tier QB’s this season, Brady and Prescott, and they lost to both. I don’t think the pats need help from a drunk guy piling a prank to beat them, they have ridden the steelers like their little pony for the better part of 2 decades and why would anyone think that would end now?

  11. realpatsfan says: Jan 22, 2017 8:05 AM

    I guy he will call us bad names, OH no.

  12. katydowner says: Jan 22, 2017 8:05 AM

    Unfortunately there are idiots in every city. It happened to the Pats almost every night when they played the Seahawks in the Super Bowl…

  13. jayhawk6 says: Jan 22, 2017 8:06 AM

    Only one person? This will never live up to the standards of Watergate.

  14. whatever992 says: Jan 22, 2017 8:06 AM

    Let’s fine the pats a million dollars and take away a draft pick. They are generally aware that a fire alarm was pulled.

  15. logast says: Jan 22, 2017 8:06 AM

    What a couple of idiots.

  16. baldbuc says: Jan 22, 2017 8:07 AM

    Anything to get an edge right Patriots fans?

  17. jr325 says: Jan 22, 2017 8:07 AM

    Well that wasn’t smart, the team doesn’t even play until 6pm, but what more can you expect from a Bostonian…. patriots fans will somehow blame this on goddell… everyone is at fault but us

  18. jbarr1 says: Jan 22, 2017 8:08 AM

    If you think waking the Steelers up in the middle of the night is going to give your team an advantage, you are mistaken. The last thing you want to do is piss off a team even more that plays pissed off anyway!

    Great, childish move Pat fan.

  19. coreycroom says: Jan 22, 2017 8:09 AM

    Pats fan here – Screw that guy. It’s not nice to wake up all the non-Steelers in the hotel. Also, we don’t need to interrupt their last night of sleep to beat them.

    Besides, we already flew to Pitt to give them the flu!

  20. maust1013 says: Jan 22, 2017 8:09 AM

    Is there an NFL city this hasn’t happened in? Glad they caught the idiots, they should make an example of them.

  21. nyhealingpoints says: Jan 22, 2017 8:10 AM

    despite the Patriots being caught cheating, I have some respect for the org. I have no respect for much of the insane and biased NE fan base, although they do get props for going all out. Boston is the city of corruption from the top down to the ballboys.

