Ryan, Falcons roll to NFC title

Matt Ryan and the Falcons left zero doubt.
They dominated from the beginning Sunday, turning the NFC Championship Game into a rout and eventually a 44-21 victory.
Julio Jones feasted on an overmatched Packers defense, catching nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a short touchdown pass on the final play of the first half and had a 73-yard catch-and-run touchdown early in the third quarter.
Ryan threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns, and he also ran for a touchdown in the first half. The Falcons led by 24 at halftime and were at 400 total yards before the Packers got 130. They led 31-0 before the Packers scored.
The Falcons are headed to their second Super Bowl, their first since the 1998 season. They had missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.
Already down 7-0 after a Ryan pass to Mohamed Sanu, the Packers missed a field goal on their first drive Sunday, and Aaron Ripkowski fumbled inside the Atlanta 10-yard line on their second. By the time the Packers generated offense again Jones had already scored two touchdowns. Ryan had wide open receivers all day, and the Packers just couldn’t keep up in any sense.
The Falcons punted once in the first 57 minutes. Making an awful day worse, three Packers offensive linemen — Lane Taylor, Bryan Bulaga and T.J. Lang — left the game with injuries. Defensive tackle Letroy Guion had to play offensive line on the final drive, when quarterback Aaron Rodgers was taken out for his own protection. Rodgers threw for 287 yards, three touchdowns and was intercepted once.
The Falcons finished Sunday’s game with 493 yards of offense, 30 first downs and a six-minute time of possession advantage.
Massacre in Atlanta! Great game Falcons, go get that Super Bowl Win!
Major embarrassment for Green Bay but we all knew it would happen even though Packer fans assured everyone they would win with the #HeadedToHouston.
Enjoy the tears. #HeadedNowhereExceptApplebees
Congrats to the Falcons. The fact that that offense can carry Dan Quinn to a SuperBowl is remarkable. A mediocre coach, carried by his OC and a very talented offense. I wouldn’t bet against them in the big one either.
A great run by the Packers, they just ran into a better team today.
The healthiest team won today.
Congrats, Falcons fans.
No excuses. The better team won.
Now just destroy the AFC in two weeks!
Dirty birds feasting on cheese. Great job, Falcons.
#HeadedOutOfGreenBayFast
Julio picked on Gunter, that was embarrassing GB
Congratulations Atlanta. Took advantage of the breaks that went your way, played well on both sides of the ball the whole game. Well played. Now go represent the NFC!
— A Packer Fan
This was just never a game. Wow. Congrats Atlanta I would like to see them win it all.
I hope packer fans sold their stock before halftime.
SELL! SELL! SELL!!!!!!
Congratulations to the falcons and their fans. Coach Quinn is dam good.
Represent the nfc. Get that trophy
I’m sorry for all the insults I said this year! We were horrible.
Actually, I don’t even care. I’m moving to Detroit anyway.
Congratulations Falcons Fans, see you in Houston in 2 weeks!
Steelers nation!
Still not convinced Quinn is a good coach. For being a ‘defensive guru’, his defenses have been garbage during his entire stint as a HC. It’s his talented, high powered offense that has been saving his job up to this point.
Well. The Superbowl is going to be boring. The AFC Champion will slice the sorry Falcons. Shame on the NFC for producing this team as the finalist.
Im so friggin tired of hearing how great Rodgers is.
I dont care what anyone says, this bum is overated.
So much for all those who so proudly were announcing their pre-season picks for the Pack to go to the SB.
Don’t mind me, I picked Seattle.
In any case, it’s in the history books now.
Go get ‘im, Liv, he’s all yours for a couple of months.
Just a good old fashioned butt whooping. I want to hear from Packer fans. But only about their team. No whining or talking about anything else, or any other team. Just about how your team isn’t nearly championship caliber. Because it isn’t.
Congrats falcons and your fans. You really put a hurt on the pack! Wow!!!!
Good luck Falcons in the Super Bowl. You played a great game!!
Packer’s fan
I would love to rag on the packers, but they had a great run and fell just short. Nice run Packers, see you next year (signed… an avid Vikings fan).
The better team won the game. Congrats to the Falcons and their fans and best wishes in the Super Bowl.
What a great way to end the weekend.
Bye bye Pack!
#bitterfootballforbitterpeople.
Until Ted Thompson wakes up and realizes he needs a team that can compete in all 3 phases the Packers will remain perennial pretenders. One player can’t win it all. Another year with a franchise QB goes straight down the drain due to inept management.
#PackersArentHeadedtoHouston
Get bent Pack fans. You and the Vikings and Pats fans absolutely ruin the comments section of this website so this is justice for that.
I’m still proud of my Packers. They were left for dead in the middle of November and ended up one game away from the Super Bowl.
With that said, congratulations to the Atlanta Falcons. They played a whale of a game today and deserved to win.
392 yard. 5 TD’s total.
Matt Ryan is easily your MVP. To say Rodgers was in the running is embarrassing.
Row row row your boat, gently down the loser stream.
how is Rogers a goat with an 8-7 record.
Packers choke again.
Congratulations Atlanta !!!
That trade for Julio Jones is one of the best trades ever. Browns ended up blowing all the picks of course, but even if they all turned out to be starters, Julio is just so dominant it’d still be worth it. With two weeks to rest, not sure how he’ll be stopped in the Super Bowl.
mrplow3 says:
Jan 22, 2017 6:34 PM
Im so friggin tired of hearing how great Rodgers is.
I dont care what anyone says, this bum is overated.
He has more rings than Matt Ryan. A-Rod will be back next season to lead the Pack to a 19-0 season.
GAAGGHGGGHHH!
Looks like we will be having a women’s march against domestic violence in Wisconsin by Tuesday.
Hat’s off to the Falcons. As a Packer fan, I salute you. Now go beat the crap out of the AFC champ!
Breaking news Atlanta was called in to put out the fire known as Aaron Rodgers and it is officially out. Goodbye Green Bay, you were terrible. Aaron, hope you enjoy your one and only super bowl, seems like it was so long ago.
A contra sighting!
These Vikings fans get more excited over packers losses than Vikings wins.
That’s when you know you can sink no lower.
love seeing the packers humbled. Congrats Atlanta!
Rodgers might not be over rated by much but he’s a proven punk with zero leadership abilities.
Not as epic of a choke but a choke nonetheless
It’s still a team game, even if Packer fans thought otherwise for a brief period of time.
It doesn’t feel like Atlanta should be the NFC Champs. Just doesn’t sound right….
Why are all the MN fans in here crowing? You guys haven’t been relevant for a month.
Could be happier for the most arrogant, entitled fan base in the league. What an embarrassment
WHAT AN ABSOLUTE EMBARRASSMENT TO the NFC north!!