Ryan, Falcons roll to NFC title

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 22, 2017, 6:32 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons runs for a 14 yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Getty Images

Matt Ryan and the Falcons left zero doubt.

They dominated from the beginning Sunday, turning the NFC Championship Game into a rout and eventually a 44-21 victory.

Julio Jones feasted on an overmatched Packers defense, catching nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a short touchdown pass on the final play of the first half and had a 73-yard catch-and-run touchdown early in the third quarter.

Ryan threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns, and he also ran for a touchdown in the first half. The Falcons led by 24 at halftime and were at 400 total yards before the Packers got 130. They led 31-0 before the Packers scored.

The Falcons are headed to their second Super Bowl, their first since the 1998 season. They had missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

Already down 7-0 after a Ryan pass to Mohamed Sanu, the Packers missed a field goal on their first drive Sunday, and Aaron Ripkowski fumbled inside the Atlanta 10-yard line on their second. By the time the Packers generated offense again Jones had already scored two touchdowns. Ryan had wide open receivers all day, and the Packers just couldn’t keep up in any sense.

The Falcons punted once in the first 57 minutes. Making an awful day worse, three Packers offensive linemen — Lane Taylor, Bryan Bulaga and T.J. Lang — left the game with injuries. Defensive tackle Letroy Guion had to play offensive line on the final drive, when quarterback Aaron Rodgers was taken out for his own protection. Rodgers threw for 287 yards, three touchdowns and was intercepted once.

The Falcons finished Sunday’s game with 493 yards of offense, 30 first downs and a six-minute time of possession advantage.

46 Responses to “Ryan, Falcons roll to NFC title”
  1. contra74 says: Jan 22, 2017 6:33 PM

    Massacre in Atlanta! Great game Falcons, go get that Super Bowl Win!

    Major embarrassment for Green Bay but we all knew it would happen even though Packer fans assured everyone they would win with the #HeadedToHouston.

    Enjoy the tears. #HeadedNowhereExceptApplebees

  2. illumination666 says: Jan 22, 2017 6:33 PM

    Congrats to the Falcons. The fact that that offense can carry Dan Quinn to a SuperBowl is remarkable. A mediocre coach, carried by his OC and a very talented offense. I wouldn’t bet against them in the big one either.

  3. mypercyhurts2 says: Jan 22, 2017 6:34 PM

    A great run by the Packers, they just ran into a better team today.

  4. revelation123 says: Jan 22, 2017 6:34 PM

    The healthiest team won today.

  5. tokyosandblaster says: Jan 22, 2017 6:34 PM

    Congrats, Falcons fans.

    No excuses. The better team won.

    Now just destroy the AFC in two weeks!

    >

  6. coltluger says: Jan 22, 2017 6:34 PM

    Dirty birds feasting on cheese. Great job, Falcons.

  7. Wisconsin's Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says: Jan 22, 2017 6:34 PM

    #HeadedOutOfGreenBayFast

  8. seahawkz4life says: Jan 22, 2017 6:34 PM

    Julio picked on Gunter, that was embarrassing GB

  9. madtowndan says: Jan 22, 2017 6:34 PM

    Congratulations Atlanta. Took advantage of the breaks that went your way, played well on both sides of the ball the whole game. Well played. Now go represent the NFC!

    — A Packer Fan

  10. nflfollower says: Jan 22, 2017 6:34 PM

    This was just never a game. Wow. Congrats Atlanta I would like to see them win it all.

  11. contra74 says: Jan 22, 2017 6:34 PM

    I hope packer fans sold their stock before halftime.

    SELL! SELL! SELL!!!!!!

  12. seatownballers says: Jan 22, 2017 6:34 PM

    Congratulations to the falcons and their fans. Coach Quinn is dam good.
    Represent the nfc. Get that trophy

  13. thepackerpoet says: Jan 22, 2017 6:34 PM

    I’m sorry for all the insults I said this year! We were horrible.

    Actually, I don’t even care. I’m moving to Detroit anyway.

    >

  14. SteelersStairwayToSeven says: Jan 22, 2017 6:34 PM

    Congratulations Falcons Fans, see you in Houston in 2 weeks!
    Steelers nation!

  15. illumination666 says: Jan 22, 2017 6:34 PM

    Still not convinced Quinn is a good coach. For being a ‘defensive guru’, his defenses have been garbage during his entire stint as a HC. It’s his talented, high powered offense that has been saving his job up to this point.

  16. logicalvoicesays says: Jan 22, 2017 6:34 PM

    Well. The Superbowl is going to be boring. The AFC Champion will slice the sorry Falcons. Shame on the NFC for producing this team as the finalist.

  17. mrplow3 says: Jan 22, 2017 6:34 PM

    Im so friggin tired of hearing how great Rodgers is.

    I dont care what anyone says, this bum is overated.

  18. dispozblcopy says: Jan 22, 2017 6:35 PM

    So much for all those who so proudly were announcing their pre-season picks for the Pack to go to the SB.

    Don’t mind me, I picked Seattle.

    In any case, it’s in the history books now.

    Go get ‘im, Liv, he’s all yours for a couple of months.

  19. conormacleod says: Jan 22, 2017 6:35 PM

    Just a good old fashioned butt whooping. I want to hear from Packer fans. But only about their team. No whining or talking about anything else, or any other team. Just about how your team isn’t nearly championship caliber. Because it isn’t.

  20. hbudgess says: Jan 22, 2017 6:36 PM

    Congrats falcons and your fans. You really put a hurt on the pack! Wow!!!!

  21. packmangamble says: Jan 22, 2017 6:36 PM

    Good luck Falcons in the Super Bowl. You played a great game!!

    Packer’s fan

  22. hairbyannifayejones says: Jan 22, 2017 6:36 PM

    I would love to rag on the packers, but they had a great run and fell just short. Nice run Packers, see you next year (signed… an avid Vikings fan).

  23. Adrian Beathisson says: Jan 22, 2017 6:36 PM

    The better team won the game. Congrats to the Falcons and their fans and best wishes in the Super Bowl.

  24. docsweeney says: Jan 22, 2017 6:36 PM

    What a great way to end the weekend.

    Bye bye Pack!

    #bitterfootballforbitterpeople.

  25. tjacks7 says: Jan 22, 2017 6:36 PM

    Until Ted Thompson wakes up and realizes he needs a team that can compete in all 3 phases the Packers will remain perennial pretenders. One player can’t win it all. Another year with a franchise QB goes straight down the drain due to inept management.

    #PackersArentHeadedtoHouston

  26. staffordisbetterthanyourteamsqb says: Jan 22, 2017 6:36 PM

    Get bent Pack fans. You and the Vikings and Pats fans absolutely ruin the comments section of this website so this is justice for that.

  27. packsupersoldier says: Jan 22, 2017 6:36 PM

    I’m still proud of my Packers. They were left for dead in the middle of November and ended up one game away from the Super Bowl.

    With that said, congratulations to the Atlanta Falcons. They played a whale of a game today and deserved to win.

  28. conormacleod says: Jan 22, 2017 6:36 PM

    392 yard. 5 TD’s total.

    Matt Ryan is easily your MVP. To say Rodgers was in the running is embarrassing.

  29. firerogergoodell says: Jan 22, 2017 6:36 PM

    Row row row your boat, gently down the loser stream.

  30. bleck5 says: Jan 22, 2017 6:37 PM

    how is Rogers a goat with an 8-7 record.

    Packers choke again.

  31. 1pavikingfan says: Jan 22, 2017 6:37 PM

    Congratulations Atlanta !!!

  32. bucrightoff says: Jan 22, 2017 6:37 PM

    That trade for Julio Jones is one of the best trades ever. Browns ended up blowing all the picks of course, but even if they all turned out to be starters, Julio is just so dominant it’d still be worth it. With two weeks to rest, not sure how he’ll be stopped in the Super Bowl.

  33. pack13queens0 says: Jan 22, 2017 6:37 PM

    mrplow3 says:
    Jan 22, 2017 6:34 PM

    Im so friggin tired of hearing how great Rodgers is.

    I dont care what anyone says, this bum is overated.
    ————————————————————–
    He has more rings than Matt Ryan. A-Rod will be back next season to lead the Pack to a 19-0 season.

  34. Wisconsin's Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says: Jan 22, 2017 6:37 PM

    GAAGGHGGGHHH!

  35. contra74 says: Jan 22, 2017 6:37 PM

    Looks like we will be having a women’s march against domestic violence in Wisconsin by Tuesday.

  36. icebowler says: Jan 22, 2017 6:37 PM

    Hat’s off to the Falcons. As a Packer fan, I salute you. Now go beat the crap out of the AFC champ!

  37. suncawy says: Jan 22, 2017 6:38 PM

    Breaking news Atlanta was called in to put out the fire known as Aaron Rodgers and it is officially out. Goodbye Green Bay, you were terrible. Aaron, hope you enjoy your one and only super bowl, seems like it was so long ago.

  38. carlpanzramwasatypicalminnesotan says: Jan 22, 2017 6:38 PM

    A contra sighting!

    These Vikings fans get more excited over packers losses than Vikings wins.

    That’s when you know you can sink no lower.

  39. steelersarebeliebers says: Jan 22, 2017 6:40 PM

    love seeing the packers humbled. Congrats Atlanta!

  40. war27 says: Jan 22, 2017 6:40 PM

    Rodgers might not be over rated by much but he’s a proven punk with zero leadership abilities.

  41. pkrh8tr says: Jan 22, 2017 6:40 PM

    Not as epic of a choke but a choke nonetheless

  42. conormacleod says: Jan 22, 2017 6:41 PM

    It’s still a team game, even if Packer fans thought otherwise for a brief period of time.

  43. thepackerpoet says: Jan 22, 2017 6:41 PM

    It doesn’t feel like Atlanta should be the NFC Champs. Just doesn’t sound right….

  44. pkrlvr says: Jan 22, 2017 6:42 PM

    Why are all the MN fans in here crowing? You guys haven’t been relevant for a month.

  45. pkrh8tr says: Jan 22, 2017 6:42 PM

    Could be happier for the most arrogant, entitled fan base in the league. What an embarrassment

  46. aaronrodgersisthenextcaitlyjenner says: Jan 22, 2017 6:42 PM

    WHAT AN ABSOLUTE EMBARRASSMENT TO the NFC north!!

