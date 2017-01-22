 Skip to content

Ryan runs for score as Falcons extend lead

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 22, 2017, 4:04 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to pass in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Matt Ryan and the Falcons keep converting third downs, keep moving the chains and keep scoring.

They lead the Packers, 17-0, midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Ryan ran 14 yards for a touchdown to make it 17-0. He threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu on the game’s first drive, and he’s had a bunch of wide open receivers on the first three possessions.

Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski fumbled inside the Falcons’ 10-yard line early in the second quarter, and Falcons safety Jalen Collins recovered in the end zone for a touchback as the Falcons preserved a 10-0 lead. The Packers have moved the ball on both of their possessions but have missed a field goal and fumbled.

21 Responses to “Ryan runs for score as Falcons extend lead”
  1. Wisconsin's Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says: Jan 22, 2017 4:04 PM

    At least we have Aaron, he makes up for our poor play everywhere else. Right?

  2. bleck5 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:05 PM

    Erin the Choker.

  3. tjacks7 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:05 PM

    zerotrophiessince1961 says:

    And the Vikings trolls are out in force! A 20 point blowout tjacks???

    LOL. Dude. Just go away.

    You were saying something?

  4. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: Jan 22, 2017 4:05 PM

    I love seeing all of Erin Rodgers commercials when he is losing and Erin says Packers fans can take down their Christmas trees now !

  5. stipez says: Jan 22, 2017 4:06 PM

    Can’t imagine what those Packer fans spent on this game.

  6. theimmaculatedeception says: Jan 22, 2017 4:06 PM

    Just wait ’til Chip Kelly gets his hands on this offense! Look out!

  7. Wisconsin's Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says: Jan 22, 2017 4:06 PM

    Clay just made reservations for the first bus out of Green Bay.

  8. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: Jan 22, 2017 4:06 PM

    Erin there is only one thing on fire and it’s Matt Ryan

  9. atwatercrushesokoye says: Jan 22, 2017 4:07 PM

    I have no dog in this fight, and don’t care who wins. But it looked to me like the Atlanta player recovered the fumble at the 1, saw where he was and then rolled into the end zone. I thought it should have been a safety. Or at the very least a play McCarthy challenges to see if it could have been a safety.

  10. Wisconsin's Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says: Jan 22, 2017 4:08 PM

    At least Jordy’s drugs are having a good game.

  11. trainwrecksryan says: Jan 22, 2017 4:08 PM

    Great. Another playoff blowout. Thanks Packers, you dopes.

  12. war27 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:09 PM

    I hope they run the score up 50+

    Maybe then Ted Thompson will understand what free agency can do for you.

  13. pack13queens0 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:09 PM

    Where’s the Roughing the Passer call? A-Rod got hit well after the ball left his hands?

  14. buttfumbles says: Jan 22, 2017 4:09 PM

    Birds doing the Pack dirty

  15. leatherface2012 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:09 PM

    rodgers gets slammed in the shoulder, whines to the officials and says he got hit in the head….i was wrong, maybe they will hit the over..atlanta 61-0

  16. espnsux says: Jan 22, 2017 4:11 PM

    Rodgers crying for a roughing call. Lol. He’s choking against a very average defense!

  17. patriots123456 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:12 PM

    Falconso
    look awesome so far.

  18. truthbetold109 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:16 PM

    tjacks7 says:
    Jan 22, 2017 4:05 PM
    zerotrophiessince1961 says:

    And the Vikings trolls are out in force! A 20 point blowout tjacks???

    LOL. Dude. Just go away.

    You were saying something?

    _________-

    Missed field goal and a fumble on the 1 yard line. This could easily be a 17-10 game right now.

    BTW – how exactly is Rodgers choking??

  19. curtj5 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:16 PM

    Ya that was a wierd play, I was wondering that myself.

  20. smitty113 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:17 PM

    Bottom line Ryan is kicking Rodgers arse. Where is the arrogant passive aggressive Rodgers now? How do you make the dying PAC man sound on here?

  21. allight59 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:17 PM

    cheesy excuses abound….

