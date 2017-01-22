Ryan throws fourth touchdown pass of the day

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 22, 2017, 5:32 PM EST

The Packers finally scored. The Falcons came back throwing, showing they wanted more.

The Falcons answered the first Packers’ points with another long touchdown drive, going 75 yards in eight plays to make it 37-7. Matt Ryan’s fourth touchdown pass of the game went to Devonta Freeman, and though Matt Bryant missed the PAT it shouldn’t matter.

The Falcons have dominated from the start.

An Aaron Rodgers pass to Davante Adams with 9:19 left in the third quarter got the Packers on the board.