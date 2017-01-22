Ryan throws fourth touchdown pass of the day

The Packers finally scored. The Falcons came back throwing, showing they wanted more.
The Falcons answered the first Packers’ points with another long touchdown drive, going 75 yards in eight plays to make it 37-7. Matt Ryan’s fourth touchdown pass of the game went to Devonta Freeman, and though Matt Bryant missed the PAT it shouldn’t matter.
The Falcons have dominated from the start.
An Aaron Rodgers pass to Davante Adams with 9:19 left in the third quarter got the Packers on the board.
Nobody losses championship games like turd Bay!
That should have been an Interception. Terrible officiating.
Erin Rodgers is clearly the worst QB of the four playing this weekend. What an overrated bust year in and out.
Way to show up and play cheeseheads.
Don’t worry packer fans… ed lacy will fill in for Lang on the O line until he is able to come back.
Ryan has 4 tad passes. Yet Aaron Rodgers gets more camera time than a teenage girl with a selfie stick…..
Well, everyone said it would be a shootout. It has been. One sided, but a shootout nonetheless.
Hey Filthy, Cribbage, Tokyo, Stellar, Gerbschmidt, and all you other Pack fans who talk too much smack:
# C-H-O-K-E
# Better Football for Better People…. LOL
# Please Go Away Now
Delightful
It really is enjoyable watching the packers getting slapped around! Put whiny titty-baby Rodgers and the loud-mouth fans in check.
Where are those packer fans with the #HeadedToHouston hashtag?
It’s nice to that there are no smiles on the Packers sideline. They are getting a beat down.
I thought this would be a shootout, not a blowout.
That was not a UFO……it was an angry Packer fan tossing his Cheese Head hat. Don’t blame them, their team was a no show. Not quite ready for prime time!!!!!!
Someone better call the fire department! The Packer DBs are getting torched!
– New State Farm commercial
proverb says pride comeS before a fall….
After a week of talking smack about how “GREAT” the pack and rogers are, it turns out you were wrong….
GB Packers – OVERRATED!
Atlanta Falcons is your NEW NCF CHAMPIONS!
I love all the Viking fans coming on here. When was your playoff game? Seems injuries didn’t stop us from getting to the NFC title game. It will be fun doing this again next year and winning the Superbowl at US Bank Stadium while all the purple fans experience their worse nightmare.
It was a good run for the Pack. Enjoyed watching my team.