 Skip to content

Ryan throws fourth touchdown pass of the day

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 22, 2017, 5:32 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Austin Hooper #81 of the Atlanta Falcons signals for a first down during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Packers finally scored. The Falcons came back throwing, showing they wanted more.

The Falcons answered the first Packers’ points with another long touchdown drive, going 75 yards in eight plays to make it 37-7. Matt Ryan’s fourth touchdown pass of the game went to Devonta Freeman, and though Matt Bryant missed the PAT it shouldn’t matter.

The Falcons have dominated from the start.

An Aaron Rodgers pass to Davante Adams with 9:19 left in the third quarter got the Packers on the board.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
17 Responses to “Ryan throws fourth touchdown pass of the day”
  1. ariani1985 says: Jan 22, 2017 5:34 PM

    Nobody losses championship games like turd Bay!

  2. pack13queens0 says: Jan 22, 2017 5:34 PM

    That should have been an Interception. Terrible officiating.

  3. bleck5 says: Jan 22, 2017 5:35 PM

    Erin Rodgers is clearly the worst QB of the four playing this weekend. What an overrated bust year in and out.

  4. nflrule says: Jan 22, 2017 5:35 PM

    Way to show up and play cheeseheads.

  5. 250dollarnflowner says: Jan 22, 2017 5:38 PM

    Don’t worry packer fans… ed lacy will fill in for Lang on the O line until he is able to come back.

  6. mickmars says: Jan 22, 2017 5:39 PM

    Ryan has 4 tad passes. Yet Aaron Rodgers gets more camera time than a teenage girl with a selfie stick…..

  7. pastorfootball says: Jan 22, 2017 5:39 PM

    Well, everyone said it would be a shootout. It has been. One sided, but a shootout nonetheless.

  8. spamspamspamblog says: Jan 22, 2017 5:40 PM

    Hey Filthy, Cribbage, Tokyo, Stellar, Gerbschmidt, and all you other Pack fans who talk too much smack:

    # C-H-O-K-E

    # Better Football for Better People…. LOL

    # Please Go Away Now

  9. ragnarthemagnificent says: Jan 22, 2017 5:42 PM

    Delightful

  10. dirtyhelmet says: Jan 22, 2017 5:42 PM

    It really is enjoyable watching the packers getting slapped around! Put whiny titty-baby Rodgers and the loud-mouth fans in check.

  11. contra74 says: Jan 22, 2017 5:43 PM

    Where are those packer fans with the #HeadedToHouston hashtag?

  12. suncawy says: Jan 22, 2017 5:44 PM

    It’s nice to that there are no smiles on the Packers sideline. They are getting a beat down.

  13. r8dernation says: Jan 22, 2017 5:46 PM

    I thought this would be a shootout, not a blowout.

  14. cowboysdoomsday says: Jan 22, 2017 5:46 PM

    That was not a UFO……it was an angry Packer fan tossing his Cheese Head hat. Don’t blame them, their team was a no show. Not quite ready for prime time!!!!!!

  15. tjacks7 says: Jan 22, 2017 5:49 PM

    Someone better call the fire department! The Packer DBs are getting torched!

    – New State Farm commercial

  16. tyelee says: Jan 22, 2017 5:49 PM

    proverb says pride comeS before a fall….

    After a week of talking smack about how “GREAT” the pack and rogers are, it turns out you were wrong….

    GB Packers – OVERRATED!

    Atlanta Falcons is your NEW NCF CHAMPIONS!

  17. packercpa says: Jan 22, 2017 5:50 PM

    I love all the Viking fans coming on here. When was your playoff game? Seems injuries didn’t stop us from getting to the NFC title game. It will be fun doing this again next year and winning the Superbowl at US Bank Stadium while all the purple fans experience their worse nightmare.

    It was a good run for the Pack. Enjoyed watching my team.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!