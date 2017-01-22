Source: Saints never spoke to Colts about Sean Payton

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2017, 9:24 PM EST

The Colts have denied it on the record, and the Saints eventually may do the same.

For now, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that no one from the Saints at any time has ever spoken to the Colts, directly or indirectly, about a deal for coach Sean Payton.

Colts COO Pete Ward has denied talking to the Saints, but Ward has said that a “Payton associate” called the Colts to gauge interest in the possibility of obtaining Payton by compensating the Saints.

Payton remains under contract with the Saints and there’s no indication that either side plans to change that reality, or that any team plans to try to secure the rights to Payton.