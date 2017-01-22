 Skip to content

Steelers close the gap, without Le’Veon Bell

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 22, 2017, 7:33 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts prior to the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Steelers are making a bit of a run, and they’re doing it without their best runner.

Le’Veon Bell left the game early in the second quarter and hasn’t returned, and the Steelers have announced he’s questionable to return with a left groin injury.

They’re fortunate they have a talented backup in DeAngelo Williams, and the veteran just ran for a touchdown which cut the gap to 10-6. Kicker Chris Boswell missed the extra point, which could cause the Steelers to be more aggressive going for two later in the game.

Williams has four carries for 25 yards, after Bell gained 18 on his first five tries. While they’d obviously rather have their regular in there, Williams is keeping them close, and his decisive style might be a better fit than Bell’s stop-and-go patience.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Steelers close the gap, without Le’Veon Bell”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!