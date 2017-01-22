Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on January 22, 2017, 9:07 AM EST

A list of quarterbacks with connections to Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison.

Some free agent options for the Dolphins’ defensive front.

Patriots WR Danny Amendola is ready to play any role the team asks of him.

Will the Jets draft an offensive tackle?

Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon learned a few things during his rookie season.

What will the offseason bring for Bengals QB A.J. McCarron?

The Browns will get a close look at many draft prospects at the Senior Bowl.

The Steelers pass rush will be crucial to their chances of winning on Sunday.

Early mock drafts are all over the map for the Texans.

Some reaction to the Colts firing General Manager Ryan Grigson.

CB Aaron Colvin could be a candidate for a contract extension.

Said Titans RB Derrick Henry of DeMarco Murray, “I got better during practice, and it showed during the games, by just watching him.”

Broncos QB Paxton Lynch is looking forward to getting his chance in a new offense.

A position-by-position report card for the Chiefs.

Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie reflected on free agent signings that worked out well.

A church outside San Diego took a shot at the Chargers.

Their season is over, but Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and RB Ezekiel Elliott are still hanging together.

An argument against the Giants using their top pick on a running back.

What did the Eagles learn about coach Doug Pederson this season?

The ups and downs for the Redskins running backs and tight ends in 2016.

Lovie Smith looks back at the Bears team he coached to an NFC title.

Breaking down the 2016 Lions draft class.

The Packers pass protection has plenty of admirers.

Said Vikings WR Laquon Treadwell, “It’s not what I need to do, it’s gaining the trust and the opportunities from the coaches. Every year you just need to keep getting better. Everybody is going to get better in the offseason.”

Falcons T Jake Matthews may be blocking his cousin Clay at times in Sunday’s game.

Ric Flair’s wavering football allegiances irk Panthers DE Charles Johnson.

A preview of what to expect from the Saints this offseason.

Lessons the Buccaneers can learn from the teams playing on Sunday.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians remains hopeful that WR Larry Fitzgerald will play in 2017.

Former Rams players helped out as coaches at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

49ers fans will likely be paying close attention to how Kyle Shanahan and the Falcons fare on Sunday.

Sizing up the Seahawks receiving corps.