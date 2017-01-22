T.J. Lang carted to locker room

Pacers offensive lineman T.J. Lang was carted to the locker room late in the third quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.
Lang suffered a lower leg or ankle injury. The Packers have had a miserable day and previously lost Micah Hyde, Kentrell Brice, Lane Taylor and Jake Ryan to injuries, so with Taylor and Lang out they’re trying to mount a comeback without two starting offensive linemen.
The Falcons hold a 37-15 lead late in the third quarter.
Packers running back Ty Montgomery also left the game due to a rib injury and his return is questionable. Unless the Packers somehow make it close, he likely won’t return.
