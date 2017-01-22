 Skip to content

T.J. Lang carted to locker room

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 22, 2017, 5:44 PM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 27: Guard T.J. Lang #70 of the Green Bay Packers on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 27, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Packers 38-8. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

Pacers offensive lineman T.J. Lang was carted to the locker room late in the third quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Lang suffered a lower leg or ankle injury. The Packers have had a miserable day and previously lost Micah Hyde, Kentrell Brice, Lane Taylor and Jake Ryan to injuries, so with Taylor and Lang out they’re trying to mount a comeback without two starting offensive linemen.

The Falcons hold a 37-15 lead late in the third quarter.

Packers running back Ty Montgomery also left the game due to a rib injury and his return is questionable. Unless the Packers somehow make it close, he likely won’t return.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Home, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “T.J. Lang carted to locker room”
  1. truthbetold109 says: Jan 22, 2017 5:47 PM

    Sorry to see this. Pro bowl offensive lineman going down after an injury plagued season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!