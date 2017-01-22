Wade Phillips on Rams defense: We can fit whatever we need to fit in

Posted by Josh Alper on January 22, 2017, 12:36 PM EST

The Rams made the hire of Wade Phillips as their defensive coordinator official last Thursday, finalizing a move that extends Phillips’ NFL resume to 10 franchises.

As in those other stops, Phillips is being asked to put together a top-flight defense. As in many of those stops, that will call for tweaking of the Rams’ defensive scheme as Phillips puts his own stamp on the unit. That stamp is expected to include a shift from a 4-3 base to a 3-4 and Phillips doesn’t expect it to be a major stumbling block.

“Four out of the last six teams I’ve gone to were running a 4-3, and we went to a 3-4 and went to the playoffs every year, and they hadn’t been to the playoffs the year before,” Phillips said, via ESPN.com. “I think we can fit whatever we need to fit in. And if we couldn’t, we would change. But that’s the way we’ve done it. We’ve got our defense where we can utilize any kind of personnel in any way. It’s just what the players can do best. Same with coverages, and same with the linebackers, and same with the D-line. You try to get the best players on the field and don’t make many mistakes. That’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we plan on doing.”

Phillips’ arrival may force some players, like defensive end Robert Quinn, to change positions but Phillips says players “who can rush are going to rush” by way of explaining that things aren’t going to be radically different under his command.