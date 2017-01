Posted by Michael David Smith on January 22, 2017, 11:40 AM EST

Washington head coach Jay Gruden didn’t go far to find his new defensive coordinator.

Greg Manusky has been promoted to the top assistant job, NFL Network reports.

Manusky spent last season as the outside linebackers coach in Washington. Prior to that he was a defensive coordinator for nine years, with the Colts for four seasons, the Chargers for one season and the 49ers for four seasons.

The 50-year-old Manusky had a 12-year playing career in Washington, Minnesota and Kansas City.