 Skip to content

Who wins Super Bowl LI?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2017, 11:17 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Super Bowl participants have been locked and loaded. In 14 days, the Patriots and Falcons will square off.

So let’s start the prognostication process now: Who wins the game?

Answer below, battle it out in the comments, and then tune in for Monday’s PFT Live, which will feature visits from Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy and Patriots fanboy (not really, but I like to accuse him of it) Tom Curran of CSN New England.

PFT Live begins at 6:00 a.m. on NBC Sports Radio, and the simulcast starts at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
Respond to “Who wins Super Bowl LI?”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!