Aaron Rodgers: We need to win more to have the playoffs at home

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2017, 9:22 AM EST

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers shook off a mediocre start to the season to play as well as anyone in football over the second half of the season. But Rodgers wishes they hadn’t waited to turn it on.

After losing the NFC Championship Game in Atlanta on Sunday, Rodgers said he wishes the team had played well enough for the entire regular season to get the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.

“If this has taught us anything, it’s how important home-field advantage is,” Rodgers said. “We’ve played in three of these games, and they’ve all been on the road, and that’s just making it tough on yourself. Especially when the consequence is coming to a place like this, having to win here.”

Having to win in the Georgia Dome turned out to be too much to ask of the Packers. Perhaps in Green Bay the result would have been different. But Rodgers will never know, because the Packers lost too many games early in the season to earn home-field advantage in January.