Add David Bakhtiari to the Pro Bowl roster

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 3:21 PM EST

The changes keep on coming to the rosters for this week’s Pro Bowl in Orlando.

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is the latest addition to the fun. He was announced as the replacement for Eagles left tackle Jason Peters, who has pulled out of the game because of an injury.

Bakhtiari started all 19 games that the Packers played this season and has missed only three games over his four years in Green Bay. He was named to the All-Pro second-team by the Associated Press, finishing behind Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith but ahead of the guy he’s replacing on the NFC roster.

It’s the first time Bakhtiari has been named to the Pro Bowl and he is the first Packers tackle to be selected for the game since Chad Clifton in 2010.