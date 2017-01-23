 Skip to content

Add David Bakhtiari to the Pro Bowl roster

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 3:21 PM EST
JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers cools off during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on September 11, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Getty Images

The changes keep on coming to the rosters for this week’s Pro Bowl in Orlando.

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is the latest addition to the fun. He was announced as the replacement for Eagles left tackle Jason Peters, who has pulled out of the game because of an injury.

Bakhtiari started all 19 games that the Packers played this season and has missed only three games over his four years in Green Bay. He was named to the All-Pro second-team by the Associated Press, finishing behind Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith but ahead of the guy he’s replacing on the NFC roster.

It’s the first time Bakhtiari has been named to the Pro Bowl and he is the first Packers tackle to be selected for the game since Chad Clifton in 2010.

2 Responses to “Add David Bakhtiari to the Pro Bowl roster”
  1. abcisezas123 says: Jan 23, 2017 3:24 PM

    The Pro Bowl is a complete waste of time. You could do “all pro” designations, but the game is pointless.

  2. deneb1973 says: Jan 23, 2017 3:26 PM

    Why would any professional athlete endanger his future by playing in a ridiculous “game” for less money than they make in any game during the season? Moronic business decision to play.

