Andy Dalton replaces Tom Brady in Pro Bowl

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is preparing for the Super Bowl, so Brady is being replaced in the Pro Bowl by Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.
The Pro Bowl will be played this Sunday, Jan. 29, in Orlando.
Dalton also went to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and 2014. His call-up comes after a season in which he threw for 4,206 yards, the second-most in Bengals history behind his 4,923 in 2013.
ha!! Andy Dalton cannot even carry Brady’s jockstrap.
There is no replacement for Brady. Only wannabes. GOAT
During the Pro Bowl Brady is either preparing for the SB or he is in Brazil or Italy searching for fountain of youth. People should stop wasting their pro bowl votes on him.
Brady wasn’t going to play in the game even if the Steelers had won. I have no problem with Dalton. Take away Marvin Jones, Muhammad Sanu, and have Eiffert injured for most of the season and it hurts your quarterback.
Another one of those non-elite QBs the Pats completely shut down during the year.
Chokers in the Pro Bowl, what’s next?
Andy Dalton is a good QB who who is 0-4 in the playoffs thanks to the fact that he plays for the worst postseason coach in NFL history. Matt Ryan was once 1-5 in the playoffs…til he got a better coach. Congrats to Dalton.
I feel like this is the punchline to a joke….
I was thinking over the weekend while watching the playoffs.
Did anyone lose more in free agency and off their coaching staff than the Bengals? It sort of puts their disappointing season into focus.
Not a Bengals fan. Just being objective.
I wholeheartedly agree. We now have a system where Player X decides to sit out so Player Y is invited. When player Y goes 6-7 times, then you have to really look at him as a HoF’er. Not 1st ballot. But 7 PB’s is a heck of a career.
Andy Dalton would be like a K-Mart Tom Brady
In fairness, if Andy Dalton works really hard, someday he might merit consideration for induction into the Pro Football Tom Brady Hall of Fame in Canton, OH.
On deck, Brock Osweiler.
granadafan says:
Jan 23, 2017 4:17 PM
Dalton was 1st alternate. He certainly wasn’t the 10th choice.