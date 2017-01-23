Andy Dalton replaces Tom Brady in Pro Bowl

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 23, 2017, 3:45 PM EST

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is preparing for the Super Bowl, so Brady is being replaced in the Pro Bowl by Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

The Pro Bowl will be played this Sunday, Jan. 29, in Orlando.

Dalton also went to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and 2014. His call-up comes after a season in which he threw for 4,206 yards, the second-most in Bengals history behind his 4,923 in 2013.