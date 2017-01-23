 Skip to content

Andy Dalton replaces Tom Brady in Pro Bowl

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 23, 2017, 3:45 PM EST
CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 29: Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass during the third quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium on September 29, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images) Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is preparing for the Super Bowl, so Brady is being replaced in the Pro Bowl by Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

The Pro Bowl will be played this Sunday, Jan. 29, in Orlando.

Dalton also went to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and 2014. His call-up comes after a season in which he threw for 4,206 yards, the second-most in Bengals history behind his 4,923 in 2013.

  1. nhpats says: Jan 23, 2017 3:46 PM

    ha!! Andy Dalton cannot even carry Brady’s jockstrap.

  2. sidepull says: Jan 23, 2017 3:51 PM

    There is no replacement for Brady. Only wannabes. GOAT

  3. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jan 23, 2017 3:57 PM

    During the Pro Bowl Brady is either preparing for the SB or he is in Brazil or Italy searching for fountain of youth. People should stop wasting their pro bowl votes on him.

  4. pastabelly says: Jan 23, 2017 3:57 PM

    Brady wasn’t going to play in the game even if the Steelers had won. I have no problem with Dalton. Take away Marvin Jones, Muhammad Sanu, and have Eiffert injured for most of the season and it hurts your quarterback.

  5. dispozblcopy says: Jan 23, 2017 3:59 PM

    Another one of those non-elite QBs the Pats completely shut down during the year.

  6. jackedupboonie says: Jan 23, 2017 3:59 PM

    Why in the world even have a “all-star” game when players like Andy Dalton participate???? I’m seriously asking this question

  7. joetoronto says: Jan 23, 2017 4:03 PM

    Chokers in the Pro Bowl, what’s next?

  8. PFT loves the Steelers says: Jan 23, 2017 4:04 PM

    Andy Dalton is a good QB who who is 0-4 in the playoffs thanks to the fact that he plays for the worst postseason coach in NFL history. Matt Ryan was once 1-5 in the playoffs…til he got a better coach. Congrats to Dalton.

  9. cletis4ever says: Jan 23, 2017 4:05 PM

    I feel like this is the punchline to a joke….

  10. factschecker says: Jan 23, 2017 4:05 PM

    I was thinking over the weekend while watching the playoffs.

    Did anyone lose more in free agency and off their coaching staff than the Bengals? It sort of puts their disappointing season into focus.

    Not a Bengals fan. Just being objective.

  11. jjb0811 says: Jan 23, 2017 4:06 PM

    ___________________________________
    ___________________________________

    I wholeheartedly agree. We now have a system where Player X decides to sit out so Player Y is invited. When player Y goes 6-7 times, then you have to really look at him as a HoF’er. Not 1st ballot. But 7 PB’s is a heck of a career.

  12. gonakgod says: Jan 23, 2017 4:07 PM

    Andy Dalton would be like a K-Mart Tom Brady

  13. weepingjebus says: Jan 23, 2017 4:14 PM

    In fairness, if Andy Dalton works really hard, someday he might merit consideration for induction into the Pro Football Tom Brady Hall of Fame in Canton, OH.

  14. granadafan says: Jan 23, 2017 4:17 PM

    Every year, the 8th and up to the 10th choices get in at certain positions. What a joke.

    To quote Iceman, “The plaque for the alternates is down in the ladies room”.

  15. htowntexan says: Jan 23, 2017 4:22 PM

    On deck, Brock Osweiler.

  16. PFT loves the Steelers says: Jan 23, 2017 4:39 PM

    granadafan says:
    Jan 23, 2017 4:17 PM
    Every year, the 8th and up to the 10th choices get in at certain positions. What a joke.

    To quote Iceman, “The plaque for the alternates is down in the ladies room”.
    _____________

    Dalton was 1st alternate. He certainly wasn’t the 10th choice.

