Antonio Brown skips out on post-game media obligations

A week after Steelers receiver Antonio Brown gave the public unauthorized access to the locker room via Facebook Live, Brown bolted the locker room without providing any access whatsoever.
Via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brown declined to talk to reporters after the loss at New England. “Maybe he felt he said about in locker room a week earlier,” Bouchette observed.
The league, which may not be able to fine Brown for violating the league’s social-media policy now that the team reportedly has fined him $10,000, could fine Brown for ditching his media obligations.
Brown’s antics, which apparently were part of his contract with Facebook, apparently were encouraged by Facebook — and could prompt the league to come up with ways to block Internet and cell service in the locker room during the period when social-medial activity is prohibited.
He was owned by Malcolm Butler and only padded some mediocre stats in garbage time. He didn’t show to anyone that he’s the top WR in the game. I can see them moving on from him.
Class act… The new T.O.?! Man up!! You got beat!! You still have media obligations… These babies are all talk when they win!! Act like the professional you are supposed to be…
Typical Pittsburgh frontrunner! Man up punk!
leave this guy alone—he is a very entertaining player if the media and the league would just let him be himself
I’m pretty sure the media themselves are the only ones who truly care when a player does this.
Maybe because opportunist media members will roast him and pretty much try to pin the loss entirely on him when the Steelers lost a top playmaker in the league early in the game and had already been perceived to be not as good as the Patriots?
Yeah, I wouldn’t give the media (a.k.a. a group of people that don’t have the physical capacity to do what NFL players do) the time of day either.
Just a thought on the people who sit down typing away about the guys who are actually on the field for a living.
Brown is overrated and hes immature and childish and a crybaby. Julio jones is the real deal and the best wr hands down. And he’s a class act .
Great receiver.
But still incredibly immature.
Block cell service? Kind of like they do outside the stadium already for those of us tailgating w/ Sunday ticket?
I think we can live with a player posting a video or photos 91 minutes after the game anyway….
I guess he felt pretty bad. But when you are a star, you have to step up and deal with losing as well as winning. I don’t think he’s as bad as people here say, though. Seems like a decent dude to me. Little carried away, is all.
“and could prompt the league to come up with ways to block Internet and cell service in the locker room during the period when social-medial activity is prohibited.”
Its against the law to do that. A couple of hotel chains tried were blocking cell use to force conference attendees to buy expensive hotel internet and the chains got fined heavily by the FCC and forced to stop doing so.
It also violates 911 laws. You can’t jam people’s cell phones whether or not there are land lines in a building that could be used to call 911.