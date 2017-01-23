 Skip to content

Antonio Brown skips out on post-game media obligations

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2017, 1:10 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images

A week after Steelers receiver Antonio Brown gave the public unauthorized access to the locker room via Facebook Live, Brown bolted the locker room without providing any access whatsoever.

Via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brown declined to talk to reporters after the loss at New England. “Maybe he felt he said about in locker room a week earlier,” Bouchette observed.

The league, which may not be able to fine Brown for violating the league’s social-media policy now that the team reportedly has fined him $10,000, could fine Brown for ditching his media obligations.

Brown’s antics, which apparently were part of his contract with Facebook, apparently were encouraged by Facebook — and could prompt the league to come up with ways to block Internet and cell service in the locker room during the period when social-medial activity is prohibited.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
10 Responses to “Antonio Brown skips out on post-game media obligations”
  1. pastabelly says: Jan 23, 2017 1:13 PM

    He was owned by Malcolm Butler and only padded some mediocre stats in garbage time. He didn’t show to anyone that he’s the top WR in the game. I can see them moving on from him.

  2. phinsfan66 says: Jan 23, 2017 1:15 PM

    Class act… The new T.O.?! Man up!! You got beat!! You still have media obligations… These babies are all talk when they win!! Act like the professional you are supposed to be…

  3. HankTheDog says: Jan 23, 2017 1:20 PM

    Typical Pittsburgh frontrunner! Man up punk!

  4. redclaw1314 says: Jan 23, 2017 1:21 PM

    leave this guy alone—he is a very entertaining player if the media and the league would just let him be himself

  5. 1zzo says: Jan 23, 2017 1:23 PM

    I’m pretty sure the media themselves are the only ones who truly care when a player does this.

  6. irkjames says: Jan 23, 2017 1:24 PM

    Maybe because opportunist media members will roast him and pretty much try to pin the loss entirely on him when the Steelers lost a top playmaker in the league early in the game and had already been perceived to be not as good as the Patriots?

    Yeah, I wouldn’t give the media (a.k.a. a group of people that don’t have the physical capacity to do what NFL players do) the time of day either.

    Just a thought on the people who sit down typing away about the guys who are actually on the field for a living.

  7. redandgoldhitman52 says: Jan 23, 2017 1:24 PM

    Brown is overrated and hes immature and childish and a crybaby. Julio jones is the real deal and the best wr hands down. And he’s a class act .

  8. sbchampsagain says: Jan 23, 2017 1:27 PM

    Great receiver.
    But still incredibly immature.

  9. upperdecker19 says: Jan 23, 2017 1:29 PM

    Block cell service? Kind of like they do outside the stadium already for those of us tailgating w/ Sunday ticket?

    I think we can live with a player posting a video or photos 91 minutes after the game anyway….

  10. davedsone says: Jan 23, 2017 1:32 PM

    I guess he felt pretty bad. But when you are a star, you have to step up and deal with losing as well as winning. I don’t think he’s as bad as people here say, though. Seems like a decent dude to me. Little carried away, is all.

  11. harrisonhits2 says: Jan 23, 2017 1:33 PM

    “and could prompt the league to come up with ways to block Internet and cell service in the locker room during the period when social-medial activity is prohibited.”

    Its against the law to do that. A couple of hotel chains tried were blocking cell use to force conference attendees to buy expensive hotel internet and the chains got fined heavily by the FCC and forced to stop doing so.

    It also violates 911 laws. You can’t jam people’s cell phones whether or not there are land lines in a building that could be used to call 911.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!