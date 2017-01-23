Antonio Brown skips out on post-game media obligations

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2017, 1:10 PM EST

A week after Steelers receiver Antonio Brown gave the public unauthorized access to the locker room via Facebook Live, Brown bolted the locker room without providing any access whatsoever.

Via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brown declined to talk to reporters after the loss at New England. “Maybe he felt he said about in locker room a week earlier,” Bouchette observed.

The league, which may not be able to fine Brown for violating the league’s social-media policy now that the team reportedly has fined him $10,000, could fine Brown for ditching his media obligations.

Brown’s antics, which apparently were part of his contract with Facebook, apparently were encouraged by Facebook — and could prompt the league to come up with ways to block Internet and cell service in the locker room during the period when social-medial activity is prohibited.