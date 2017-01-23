Belichick didn’t know Falcons had won

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2017, 6:02 AM EST

When the Patriots began their game against the Steelers, the NFC representative in the Super Bowl already was known. As a practical matter, it was known a couple of hours before kickoff.

One of the few figures in the football-following world who didn’t know was Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“No, I mean I didn’t even know they won,” Belichick told reporters when asked for his early impressions regarding facing the Falcons in the Super Bowl. “We didn’t see the first game. Obviously they’re a great team or they wouldn’t be playing in this game. They’ve had a great year.”

Asked later whether the team deliberately avoided the Packers-Falcons game, Belichick gave a pragmatic answer: “Yeah, we were focused on this game. I mean that game, if we didn’t win this game then that game didn’t make any difference.”

While it’s entirely possible that Belichick sufficiently walled himself off from the results of the early game, surely he asked and/or someone told him between the time his game ended and his press conference started. So maybe something like “I just found out they won” would have been more accurate and less arguably dismissive of the Falcons.

The Falcons are used to being dismissed, and they’ll surely be scouring all quotes and comments over the next 13 days for evidence that people are continuing to overlook them in order to push the buttons on players and coaches who have accomplished many great things while most have shrugged.