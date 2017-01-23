 Skip to content

Ben Roethlisberger: Was the game too big for Steelers’ young players?

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2017, 5:25 AM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The New England Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has plenty of playoff experience, but a lot of his teammates don’t. And Roethlisberger thinks that may have been the Steelers’ problem in their loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Asked what the biggest difference in the game was, Roethlisberger answered, “It just at times almost felt like it was almost too big for some of the young guys.”

When Roethlisberger was asked specifically about Sammie Coates and Cobi Hamilton, who each caught just two of the five passes thrown their way, he returned to that topic.

“It’s a little frustrating because we talk about sometimes it’s just one play here, one play there and tonight we didn’t make those plays,” Roethlisberger said. “Was it too big? Was it just a, I don’t know. We need to make every single play in a game like this against an opponent like this.”

Roethlisberger also made a point of saying he likes the players the Steelers have and doesn’t think they need to acquire anyone else, so he wasn’t exactly calling out his teammates. But he was saying that inexperience showed for some of the younger players on the Steelers, and that’s why their season ended.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
4 Responses to “Ben Roethlisberger: Was the game too big for Steelers’ young players?”
  1. whywerule says: Jan 23, 2017 5:32 AM

    …Asked what the biggest difference in the game was, Roethlisberger answered, “It just at times almost felt like it was almost too big for some of the young guys.”…

    Ben should not be blaming the young guys, the game was too big for the Steelers coaching staff.

    Period.

    Of course, Belichick obviously wins the Coaching battle more often than not, and Tom Brady is without question the Greatest NFL Player of All-Time but, still, what adjustments did the Steelers make on offense or defense the entire game?

  2. mzew233 says: Jan 23, 2017 5:33 AM

    If you dont think the only reason the Steelers lost is because of:
    – The distraction Facebook created
    – The flu going around
    – The patriots fanboys setting off the fire alarms at 3 am.

    Then you are delusional and a cheatreiots supporter. Patriots SHOULD have lost to Texans, but Brock threw the game away.
    Patriots cheated by giving a 39 year old QB 4 games off. Basically a 1/4 season vacation.
    Patriots had a day and a half on the steelers, who did not even get to sleep saturday night.

    Also do we even need to speak of Le’veon Bell’s injury? uh hello, thats like Losing Brady.

    We know who the real winner of that game is and Roger’s NFL supports cheaters.
    Good day.

  3. quizlingclinic says: Jan 23, 2017 5:38 AM

    Remember that time when the Patriots beat the Steelers and their players and coaches gave the Patriots credit? Me either. Never happened. Always next year.

  4. patriottony says: Jan 23, 2017 5:44 AM

    GREATEST
    OF
    ALLLLLLL
    TIME

    #12 THOMAS EDWARD PATRICK BRADY Jr.

    BTW WHERE…isss ROGERRRRR??

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!