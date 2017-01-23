Ben Roethlisberger: Was the game too big for Steelers’ young players?

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has plenty of playoff experience, but a lot of his teammates don’t. And Roethlisberger thinks that may have been the Steelers’ problem in their loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Asked what the biggest difference in the game was, Roethlisberger answered, “It just at times almost felt like it was almost too big for some of the young guys.”
When Roethlisberger was asked specifically about Sammie Coates and Cobi Hamilton, who each caught just two of the five passes thrown their way, he returned to that topic.
“It’s a little frustrating because we talk about sometimes it’s just one play here, one play there and tonight we didn’t make those plays,” Roethlisberger said. “Was it too big? Was it just a, I don’t know. We need to make every single play in a game like this against an opponent like this.”
Roethlisberger also made a point of saying he likes the players the Steelers have and doesn’t think they need to acquire anyone else, so he wasn’t exactly calling out his teammates. But he was saying that inexperience showed for some of the younger players on the Steelers, and that’s why their season ended.
Ben should not be blaming the young guys, the game was too big for the Steelers coaching staff.
Period.
Of course, Belichick obviously wins the Coaching battle more often than not, and Tom Brady is without question the Greatest NFL Player of All-Time but, still, what adjustments did the Steelers make on offense or defense the entire game?
If you dont think the only reason the Steelers lost is because of:
– The distraction Facebook created
– The flu going around
– The patriots fanboys setting off the fire alarms at 3 am.
Then you are delusional and a cheatreiots supporter. Patriots SHOULD have lost to Texans, but Brock threw the game away.
Patriots cheated by giving a 39 year old QB 4 games off. Basically a 1/4 season vacation.
Patriots had a day and a half on the steelers, who did not even get to sleep saturday night.
Also do we even need to speak of Le’veon Bell’s injury? uh hello, thats like Losing Brady.
We know who the real winner of that game is and Roger’s NFL supports cheaters.
Good day.
Remember that time when the Patriots beat the Steelers and their players and coaches gave the Patriots credit? Me either. Never happened. Always next year.
GREATEST
OF
ALLLLLLL
TIME
#12 THOMAS EDWARD PATRICK BRADY Jr.
BTW WHERE…isss ROGERRRRR??