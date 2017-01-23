Bengals, Adam Jones’ lawyers release statements on arrest video

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 23, 2017, 10:15 PM EST

Attorneys for Bengals cornerback Adam Jones released a statement Monday night after video was released of Jones threatening and using profane language toward police officers who arrested him earlier this month.

Video showed Jones telling an officer he hoped he died and that he would lose his job as Jones was arrested on charges of obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, and assault three weeks ago.

The statement from Fessler, Scheinder and Grimme, LLP, said Jones is “deeply embarrassed and remorseful” and has the utmost respect for police officers. Jones also apologized to the team and its fans.

Adam Jones' lawyers put out this apology on Facebook on Jones' behalf tonight. pic.twitter.com/1lLg629mAA — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 24, 2017

The Bengals also put out a statement in which the team said it’s extremely disappointed and offered an apology of its own.