Bills linebacker Zach Brown headed to Pro Bowl

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 23, 2017, 8:09 PM EST
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 4: Linebacker Zach Brown #53 of the Buffalo Bills keeps tight end Mychal Rivera #81 of the Oakland Raiders out of the endzone on a 9-yard catch in the third quarter on December 4, 2016 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 38-24. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bills linebacker Zach Brown has been named to the Pro Bowl. He replaces Dont’a Hightower of the Patriots, who is instead playing in the Super Bowl.

Brown led the Bills and set a career high with 149 tackles in 2016. He also had four sacks, two forced fumbles, eight quarterback hits, one interception and 11 tackles for a loss.

He is making his first trip to the Pro Bowl. The Bills now have six players headed to the Jan. 29 Pro Bowl, the most the Bills have had in a single season since 1998.

