Bills linebacker Zach Brown headed to Pro Bowl

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 23, 2017, 8:09 PM EST

Bills linebacker Zach Brown has been named to the Pro Bowl. He replaces Dont’a Hightower of the Patriots, who is instead playing in the Super Bowl.

Brown led the Bills and set a career high with 149 tackles in 2016. He also had four sacks, two forced fumbles, eight quarterback hits, one interception and 11 tackles for a loss.

He is making his first trip to the Pro Bowl. The Bills now have six players headed to the Jan. 29 Pro Bowl, the most the Bills have had in a single season since 1998.