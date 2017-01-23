 Skip to content

Chiefs extend long snapper James Winchester’s contract

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 11:40 AM EST
Kansas City Chiefs' Cairo Santos (5) celebrates with teammate James Winchester (41) after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Carolina Panthers in the final second of the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone) AP

The Chiefs took care of a little offseason business on Monday by signing long snapper James Winchester to a contract extension.

Winchester’s agent Ken Sarnoff made the announcement on Twitter. No financial terms or length were included in the announcement.

Winchester has played every game for the Chiefs over the last two seasons and was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

It was a trying season off the field for Winchester. His father Michael was shot and killed while at work at the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City in November. Winchester missed some time to be with his family and attend his father’s funeral before returning to play against the Buccaneers that Sunday.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Kansas City Chiefs, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Chiefs extend long snapper James Winchester’s contract”
  1. greenejoemean says: Jan 23, 2017 11:55 AM

    Long snappers get headlines now?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!