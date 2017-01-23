Chiefs extend long snapper James Winchester’s contract

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 11:40 AM EST

The Chiefs took care of a little offseason business on Monday by signing long snapper James Winchester to a contract extension.

Winchester’s agent Ken Sarnoff made the announcement on Twitter. No financial terms or length were included in the announcement.

Winchester has played every game for the Chiefs over the last two seasons and was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

It was a trying season off the field for Winchester. His father Michael was shot and killed while at work at the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City in November. Winchester missed some time to be with his family and attend his father’s funeral before returning to play against the Buccaneers that Sunday.