Colts want to interview Minnesota’s George Paton, too

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 23, 2017, 11:45 AM EST

The Colts’ interview list is beginning to look very familiar.

According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, the Colts have asked for permission to interview Vikings assistant General Manager George Paton.

He’s viewed as strong candidate if not the favorite for the 49ers G.M. opening as well, amid a dwindling field of candidates.

The Colts have also asked to talk to Seahawks execs Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, who were also up for the 49ers job but weren’t among the reported finalists before all the Packers execs pulled out of the search.

They’re also going to interview internal candidate Jimmy Raye III.