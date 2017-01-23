Colts want to interview Minnesota’s George Paton, too

The Colts’ interview list is beginning to look very familiar.
According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, the Colts have asked for permission to interview Vikings assistant General Manager George Paton.
He’s viewed as strong candidate if not the favorite for the 49ers G.M. opening as well, amid a dwindling field of candidates.
The Colts have also asked to talk to Seahawks execs Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, who were also up for the 49ers job but weren’t among the reported finalists before all the Packers execs pulled out of the search.
They’re also going to interview internal candidate Jimmy Raye III.
Wait, so nobody was really considering Eliot Wolf? One of the genius architects behind that stout GB defense? The Packers even gave him a new contract even though reports are indicating even they don’t want him to succeed Ted “one lucky pick” Thompson? Talk about an organization in total disarray from top to bottom.
The interview is going to get a bit awkward when they ask him how he would go about building an offensive line.
The Colts must have really respected the ways the Vikings finished the season (3-8) because it put on the display the sheer depth of the Viking roster, especially the offensive line.
It’s said that the fruit of the Spielman tree is sweetest.
Jed blows it again by taking too long.
If anyone can lead a team to victory, it’s Patton (and the h-bomb).
Smart move! The Vikings really don’t want to lose him.
Split at your first opportunity Mr. Paton.