Colts want to interview Minnesota’s George Paton, too

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 23, 2017, 11:45 AM EST
The Colts’ interview list is beginning to look very familiar.

According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, the Colts have asked for permission to interview Vikings assistant General Manager George Paton.

He’s viewed as strong candidate if not the favorite for the 49ers G.M. opening as well, amid a dwindling field of candidates.

The Colts have also asked to talk to Seahawks execs Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, who were also up for the 49ers job but weren’t among the reported finalists before all the Packers execs pulled out of the search.

They’re also going to interview internal candidate Jimmy Raye III.

8 Responses to “Colts want to interview Minnesota’s George Paton, too”
  1. tjacks7 says: Jan 23, 2017 11:50 AM

    Wait, so nobody was really considering Eliot Wolf? One of the genius architects behind that stout GB defense? The Packers even gave him a new contract even though reports are indicating even they don’t want him to succeed Ted “one lucky pick” Thompson? Talk about an organization in total disarray from top to bottom.

  2. In Teddy We Trust says: Jan 23, 2017 11:52 AM

    The interview is going to get a bit awkward when they ask him how he would go about building an offensive line.

  3. whatjusthapped says: Jan 23, 2017 11:58 AM

    The Colts must have really respected the ways the Vikings finished the season (3-8) because it put on the display the sheer depth of the Viking roster, especially the offensive line.

  4. 6ball says: Jan 23, 2017 12:10 PM

    .
    It’s said that the fruit of the Spielman tree is sweetest.
    .

  5. goldrush36 says: Jan 23, 2017 12:10 PM

    Jed blows it again by taking too long.

  6. learysdisciples says: Jan 23, 2017 12:11 PM

    If anyone can lead a team to victory, it’s Patton (and the h-bomb).

  7. firerogergoodell says: Jan 23, 2017 12:16 PM

    Smart move! The Vikings really don’t want to lose him.

  8. gbbvan says: Jan 23, 2017 12:27 PM

    Split at your first opportunity Mr. Paton.

