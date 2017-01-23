Demaryius Thomas replaces Antonio Brown in Pro Bowl

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2017, 10:28 PM EST

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown won’t be doing any Facebook Live broadcasts from the locker room or practice sessions or elsewhere at the Pro Bowl.

Brown is out and Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas is in. For Thomas, it’s his fifth straight Pro Bowl appearance. He joins tight end Shannon Sharpe and safety Steve Atwater as the only players in team history to make it to the Pro Bowl at least five times in a row. (Sharpe and Atwater made it seven times each.)

The Broncos now have six Pro Bowlers. The game will be played Sunday in Orlando.

And, yes, people will watch it. Because it’s on TV.