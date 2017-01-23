 Skip to content

Demaryius Thomas replaces Antonio Brown in Pro Bowl

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2017, 10:28 PM EST
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 1: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos is tackled by cornerback Sean Smith #21 and outside linebacker Malcolm Smith #53 of the Oakland Raiders after catching a pass in the third quarter of the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Getty Images

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown won’t be doing any Facebook Live broadcasts from the locker room or practice sessions or elsewhere at the Pro Bowl.

Brown is out and Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas is in. For Thomas, it’s his fifth straight Pro Bowl appearance. He joins tight end Shannon Sharpe and safety Steve Atwater as the only players in team history to make it to the Pro Bowl at least five times in a row. (Sharpe and Atwater made it seven times each.)

The Broncos now have six Pro Bowlers. The game will be played Sunday in Orlando.

And, yes, people will watch it. Because it’s on TV.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Denver Broncos, Home, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Demaryius Thomas replaces Antonio Brown in Pro Bowl”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!