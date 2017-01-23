Dez Bryant named to Pro Bowl in Julio Jones’ spot

Dez Bryant had a down year, by his own standards.
But he’s still a Pro Bowler.
The Cowboys wide receiver was named as a replacement to the all-star game, in the place of the Falcons star.
Bryant missed three games with injuries and had 50 receptions for 796 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers are well off his usual production, as the Cowboys offense evolved this year.
While his numbers were always better with Tony Romo, Bryant never made any noise about his diminished stats as quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott led them to the top seed in the NFC this year.
