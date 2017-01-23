 Skip to content

Did Steelers conceal Le’Veon Bell injury?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2017, 10:15 AM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts prior to the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Getty Images

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell exited Sunday’s game with a groin injury. He admitted after the game that the he had been playing through a groin issue for weeks.

If he had a “groin issue,” it hadn’t been disclosed in the team’s postseason injury reports. Prior to the Patriots game, Bell didn’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday for reasons unrelated to injury. Prior to the Chiefs game, Bell didn’t practice on Wednesday for reasons unrelated to injury. Prior to the Dolphins game, Bell wasn’t listed on the injury report at all.

If there was a violation, it’s not nearly as clear as last week’s admission from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that a knee injury to cornerback Richard Sherman had been concealed. If the league investigates, the question will be whether Bell received treatment on the groin. If he did, he should have been listed on the injury report.

The Steelers hardly would be the first team to violate the rules regarding the disclosure of injuries. Violating the rules and getting caught are two different propositions, however. By pointing out that he’d been dealing with a groin issue for weeks, Bell has invited scrutiny of the team’s injury-reporting practices.

2 Responses to “Did Steelers conceal Le’Veon Bell injury?”
  1. thecape15 says: Jan 23, 2017 10:16 AM

    No fines. No punishments.

    Double standards.

  2. tokyosandblaster says: Jan 23, 2017 10:18 AM

    Haha. Now his “look at how great I am” antics could cost his team a draft pick.

    Hilarious. Wouldn’t want this guy anywhere near my team. Broken or high, all the time.

    >

