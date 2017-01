Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 23, 2017, 10:50 PM EST

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin has been named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster as an injury replacement for Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald is not taking part due to an injury.

Baldwin is the first Seattle wide receiver to play in the Pro Bowl since Brian Blades in 1989. He tied Bobby Engram’s franchise record with 94 receptions and set a career-high with 1,128 yards this season. He’s just the fifth receiver in Seahawks’ history to record consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.