Drew Brees’ Pro Bowl snub is rectified

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2017, 5:52 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints runs out on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees should have made it to the Pro Bowl as part of the original roster. He didn’t. He now has.

The team has announced that Brees will replace Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the Pro Bowl. Ryan has a date with a slightly bigger game in Houston one week later.

It will be the 10th trip to the Pro Bowl for Brees and his ninth with the Saints. He generated more than 5,200 passing yards in 2017, the fifth time in his career he has broken that barrier. (There have been only four other 5,000-yard seasons in league history.) Brees also set an NFL record with 471 completions.

Brees has been performing at a high level for so long that his talents often get taken for granted. In a league that doesn’t have nearly enough great quarterbacks, the quarterback who recently turned 38 definitely will be missed when he’s gone.

The other NFC Pro Bowl quarterbacks are Kirk Cousins (who has replaced Aaron Rodgers) and Dak Prescott.

3 Responses to “Drew Brees’ Pro Bowl snub is rectified”
  1. winningisabrees says: Jan 23, 2017 6:06 PM

    Say whatever you want but he will have the best stats ever by the time he hangs it up (3rd all time in every major statistical category) and a ring. First Ballot HOF.

    Class act, those who mock his contact negotiations obviously haven’t seen what I’ve seen from the guy over the past 11 seasons.

    WHO DAT

  2. corky2141 says: Jan 23, 2017 6:10 PM

    Hopefully he doesn’t bail out like so many veterans do now a days.

  3. thefatlazygamer says: Jan 23, 2017 6:17 PM

    So many stats and just one tainted championship. He is a less successful Peyton Manning.

