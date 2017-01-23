Emmanuel Sanders: We’d win games with Tony Romo, but I trust John Elway

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 8:08 AM EST

The word at Broncos head coach Vance Joseph’s introductory press conference was that Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch will compete for the team’s starting quarterback job and General Manager John Elway said after the end of the regular season that the team is moving forward with those two quarterbacks.

That won’t stop some from wondering if the Broncos will look to add a player to the mix in the coming months and anyone who is thinking that way probably considers Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo as a potential target for Denver. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was asked about the possibility of a trade for the veteran and said he thinks it would work well, although he stopped well short of banging the drum for a move.

“I believe I would benefit,” Sanders said. “But one thing about it is: I’m always gonna take it back and I’m just gonna put it on John Elway. In John Elway I trust. If he does bring him over, I think Tony Romo will fit good in [offensive coordinator Mike] McCoy’s system. It’s a no-huddle, up-tempo offense. I think that it’s gonna be similar to the Cowboys. I think he has Demaryius Thomas and some receiver No. 10 on the other side. I feel like we will win ballgames with Tony Romo or potentially a championship. At the same time, Paxton Lynch played in a spread offense at Memphis and he can be successful. I think Trevor can be successful. We’ll see what we do. I can’t sit up here and say ‘Bring Tony Romo!’ because I also have two other quarterbacks that are playing really well too.”

Of the teams that might have a use for Romo, the Broncos are certainly the one closest to competing for a spot in the postseason and beyond. That would likely make them an appealing landing spot for the quarterback, but the signs from Denver to this point have been that they’re looking in another direction.