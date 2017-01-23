Eric Weddle headed to Pro Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 12:57 PM EST

Patriots safety Devin McCourty was selected to play in the Pro Bowl this year, but he has a bigger game ahead of him in Houston in a couple of weeks.

That opened the door for another safety to join the AFC roster and the Ravens have announced that Eric Weddle will be the man taking McCourty’s place in Orlando this week.

It’s the fourth time that Weddle has been selected to take part in the postseason All-Star game and the first time that he’ll be taking part as a member of the Ravens. Weddle joined the team last year after spending the first nine years of his career with the Chargers.

Weddle had 89 tackles, four interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble while starting every game in Baltimore’s secondary.