Eric Weddle headed to Pro Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 12:57 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 23: Eric Weddle #32 of the Baltimore Ravens runs onto the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 23, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

Patriots safety Devin McCourty was selected to play in the Pro Bowl this year, but he has a bigger game ahead of him in Houston in a couple of weeks.

That opened the door for another safety to join the AFC roster and the Ravens have announced that Eric Weddle will be the man taking McCourty’s place in Orlando this week.

It’s the fourth time that Weddle has been selected to take part in the postseason All-Star game and the first time that he’ll be taking part as a member of the Ravens. Weddle joined the team last year after spending the first nine years of his career with the Chargers.

Weddle had 89 tackles, four interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble while starting every game in Baltimore’s secondary.

2 Responses to “Eric Weddle headed to Pro Bowl”
  1. ravenbiker says: Jan 23, 2017 1:00 PM

    Amazing how many safeties had to drop out for what was recognized as the best rated safety in the league this year to be going to the Pro bowl.

  2. bitw44 says: Jan 23, 2017 1:31 PM

    He actually deserved this more than a few guys who made it

