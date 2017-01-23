Greg Manusky, Matt Cavanaugh officially promoted to coordinator positions

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 10:43 AM EST

The Redskins spoke with several outside candidates to fill the defensive coordinator slot on head coach Jay Gruden’s staff, but word over the weekend was that they settled on promoting outside linebackers coach Greg Manusky to replace Joe Barry.

The team made it official on Monday morning with an announcement that also included confirmation that former 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula will be their defensive line coach in 2017. Manusky and Tomsula previously worked together in the same jobs with the 49ers and Manusky has also served as the defensive coordinator with the Chargers and Colts.

There was also an opening at offensive coordinator and, as expected, the Redskins stayed in-house by promoting Matt Cavanaugh from quarterbacks coach. Kevin O’Connell has been hired as the new quarterbacks coach.

Chad Englehart has also been promoted to head strength and conditioning coach after seven years as an assistant in that area. Kevin Latham has been hired to replace Englehart in that role.