Hue Jackson “leaning towards” Greg Seamon as new Browns QB coach

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 23, 2017, 11:40 AM EST

Browns Coach Hue Jackson plans to stay in-house to replace quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton, Cleveland.com reported on Monday.

Jackson said he’s “leaning towards” moving Greg Seamon from tight ends coach to quarterbacks coach and moving Mark Hutson from assistant offensive line coach to tight ends coach. The Browns are coaching the South team in this week’s Senior Bowl, so they’ll be on the practice field in their new roles.

Jackson said he may not make a hire to replace Hamilton, who left to join Jim Harbaugh’s staff at the University of Michigan. Jackson calls the plays for the Browns and figures to have a strong voice in however the team decides to proceed at the quarterback position.

“Greg Seamon was my quarterback coach in college so he knows quarterback play and I trust him more than I trust a lot of people,” Jackson said. “I feel good about where we are right now but if I feel like afterwards that I do need someone else, we have the potential position where we could hire someone else.”

Seamon has been in football for 40 years and has spent 15 in the NFL. He was working as a scout with the Bengals when the Browns hired Jackson away from the Bengals last year, and Jackson brought Seamon to Cleveland. He’s been a college offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.