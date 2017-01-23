Is NFL regretting the Chargers’ move to L.A.?

The early days of the Chargers’ return to L.A. haven’t gone well. There’s now a question as to whether they’ve gone so poorly as to spark a full-fledged case of mover’s regret.
Adam Schefter of ESPN.com recently wrote that the move “angered NFL owners and executives just as much” as it angered folks in San Diego, if not more.
Per the report, the NFL has been “beside itself” regarding the move.
“There are a ton of owners very upset that [the Chargers] moved,” an unnamed source told Schefter, adding that the NFL actually wants the Chargers to move back to San Diego.
While there may be some who believe that the Chargers shouldn’t have moved and who may be pushing that agenda now, the prevailing view in league circles is that it’s a done deal. Indeed, it was a done deal a year ago, when the owners specifically gave the Chargers a 12-month window to move to L.A.
There was no equivocation or hesitation. The die was cast in January 2016, there was never a peep about it being a mistake for the ensuing 12 months, and then the Chargers opted to utilize the right to relocate.
As one source who is very well connected regarding franchise dynamics told PFT in response to the ESPN.com report, “I have heard nothing about it.”
There simply aren’t “a ton of owners” upset about the move. The more likely reality here is that some in the league office are sensing that the Chargers’ move to L.A. is going to be a debacle, and that they want to be able to say “I told you so” if/when the Chargers fail in L.A.
Regardless, the owners had a clear opportunity a year ago to tell Chargers owner Dean Spanos “no” to a move. The owners overwhelmingly allowed the Rams to move right away, and to give the Chargers the ability to do the same more than a year ago.
In the ensuing 12 months, there was never a public or private sense of remorse or regret. Yes, there was a periodic impression that owner Roger Goodell wanted to keep the team in San Diego, but there was never any report with the kind of specificity that has now emerged, far too late for it to matter.
Even if the Chargers would turn tail and return to San Diego, what would they do about a stadium? That’s the problem; the money isn’t available to build a stadium — unless Rams owner Stan Kroenke would be willing to write a very, very large check for exclusive rights to the L.A. market.
I don’t understand why they aren’t more worried about LA fans driving to vegas for raiders games. They basically have 3 teams way too close now, and 2 of them are terrible.
San Diego isn’t going to pay for a stadium which is the right thing to do. The Chargers need to find another city that is dumb enough and rich enough to pay for one. Maybe Portland, Omaha, Des Moines, Salt Lake City, or San Antonio?
And the offseason drama has begun for the league. Can’t we have 1 offseason w/o a scandal for made up drama?
This whole thing makes the NFL and the Chargers look horribly. If you are gonna allow a team to move in this day and age, it better not be a team with a fanbase and history as large as the Chargers. There are like 8 other teams that should have moved before the Chargers, theoretically, based on popularity and history.
I am ready for the draft.
Cue the report coming tomorrow that the report is false and everyone supports the Chargers move
Dean Spanos is paying $650 million to move. He could build a fantastic stadium with that. Kraft built Gillette for $325 million and they have move than enough luxury suites!