James Harrison: I’m not done

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 6:51 AM EST

Steelers linebacker James Harrison retired for a while before returning to action in 2014 and took a little time after last season ended before he declared he’d be back for a 14th NFL season, but he was more certain of what he wants to do in the wake of Sunday’s 36-17 loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Harrison said after the game that “I’m not done,” which suggests he’ll be back to work later this year. Harrison led the team with five sacks in the regular season and added 2.5 more in the playoffs while also drawing a key holding penalty on Eric Fisher in Pittsburgh’s win over the Chiefs.

Harrison admitted that the year took a toll on him physically, but expects to be feeling fine in short order.

“A few little dinks and bruises here and there, but other than that I feel fine,” Harrison said, via ESPN and NFL.com. “Time will heal all of that.”

Harrison doesn’t have a contract for 2017, but it’s a good bet that he and the Steelers will be able to work something out that ensures he’ll be back on the edge of their defense again next season.