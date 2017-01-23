Jason Kelce, Darren Sproles added to Pro Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 2:40 PM EST

The Falcons are going to the Super Bowl, so center Alex Mack and running back Devonta Freeman will not be heading to Orlando for the Pro Bowl this week.

They’ll be replaced by a couple of players from another team with an avian name. Eagles center Jason Kelce and running back Darren Sproles have been added to the NFC roster for this year’s game.

It’s the second time that Kelce has been named to the Pro Bowl during his six-year NFL career. He started every game for the Eagles this season, the third time in the last four years that he’s been in the lineup for each game that the Eagles played.

Sproles has now been selected for the Pro Bowl in each of the last three years, but he was named as a return specialist in his last two appearances. Sproles ran 95 times for 438 yards and two touchdowns and caught 52 passes for 427 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season while also averaging 13.2 yards on 17 punt returns.