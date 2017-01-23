 Skip to content

Jets sign former Chiefs wideout Frankie Hammond

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 23, 2017, 11:52 AM EST
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Frankie Hammond #85 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a catch against the Houston Texans during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Jets added another wide receiver with some return experience.

The team announced they had signed former Chiefs wideout Frankie Hammond to a future contract.

Hammond spent two years on the Chiefs’ active roster and last year on the practice squad.

He averaged 10.9 yards per punt return, and gives them another option behind a fleet of rookies who showed some promise last year.

2 Responses to “Jets sign former Chiefs wideout Frankie Hammond”
  1. cliffordt says: Jan 23, 2017 12:20 PM

    Frankie Hammond can flat out ball. He gets open, holds on, and has enough moves to get down the field.

  2. jbaxt says: Jan 23, 2017 12:23 PM

    Solid return guy and maybe #4 WR.

