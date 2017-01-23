Jets sign former Chiefs wideout Frankie Hammond

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 23, 2017, 11:52 AM EST

The Jets added another wide receiver with some return experience.

The team announced they had signed former Chiefs wideout Frankie Hammond to a future contract.

Hammond spent two years on the Chiefs’ active roster and last year on the practice squad.

He averaged 10.9 yards per punt return, and gives them another option behind a fleet of rookies who showed some promise last year.