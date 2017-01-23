 Skip to content

Joe Thomas is rooting for the Patriots, for one specific reason

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2017, 2:54 PM EST
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 19: Offensive tackle, Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns poses for a portrait at the 2007 NFL Players Rookie Premiere on May 19, 2007 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Browns have never been to the Super Bowl, and they probably won’t be during the remaining time tackle Joe Thomas has with the team. Thus, his interest in the NFL’s annual championship game will come from other factors.

Specifically, Thomas wants to see what would be one of the most awkward moments since Commissioner Pete Rozelle handed a Lombardi Trophy to Raiders owner Al Davis.

“As much as I’d like to see my buddy [Alex Mack] win a Super Bowl, I would sure love to see [Commissioner Roger Goodell] have to hand a SB trophy to [Tom] Brady!” Thomas tweeted.

The comment could make Patriots fans pine more openly for Thomas to be traded to New England. Until he’s an official member of the team, it’s safe to say he’ll be an honorary Patriot.

13 Responses to “Joe Thomas is rooting for the Patriots, for one specific reason”
  1. codythao35 says: Jan 23, 2017 2:57 PM

    Wow, that’s back stabbed Joe. That’s why you won’t win a thing.

  2. codythao35 says: Jan 23, 2017 2:58 PM

    Back stabbing right there

  3. bitw44 says: Jan 23, 2017 3:00 PM

    Dude deserved better.

  4. jerseyraider says: Jan 23, 2017 3:02 PM

    Only problem with that is the commissioner would hand the trophy to the owner, not the winning QB. So there’s that…

  5. bobthebillsfan says: Jan 23, 2017 3:05 PM

    Regardless of my dislike of the Patriots, I agree. I think Roger Goodell is the worst thing that has happened to football in recent memory and I would thoroughly enjoy seeing egg on his face.

  6. pastabelly says: Jan 23, 2017 3:07 PM

    As much as I like Thomas, I don’t believe the Patriots would want to pay for an aging star. Of course, Thomas is right. People would all tune in to see how Goodell would handle dealing with Tom Brady if Brady were to win MVP of SB 51.

  7. ravensrooster94 says: Jan 23, 2017 3:08 PM

    unless TBD is the MVP…..

  8. elyasm says: Jan 23, 2017 3:10 PM

    Thanks for the support, buddy! Here’s hoping the Browns have at least one season worthy of your talent before you decide to hang up the cleats!

  9. trollaikman8 says: Jan 23, 2017 3:13 PM

    ATL 37
    NE 20

    It’s just not gonna happen. This game is being played indoors, with regulation footballs. Hotel security isn’t going to be headed by Mark Wahlberg and Matt Damon-tier homers.

    Goodell will go out of his way to make out with Arthur Blank and Matt Ryan.

  10. clssylssy says: Jan 23, 2017 3:15 PM

    I think Joe’s remarks speaks for many of the players opinion of Goodell and I trust the players on these things as they are the ones who really know the truths about life behind the curtain of the NFl rather than what we are fed by the media spin doctors.

  11. aqibhasmorepick6sthantylaw says: Jan 23, 2017 3:15 PM

    codythao35 says:
    Wow, that’s back stabbed Joe. That’s why you won’t win a thing.

    So that has more of an effect than playing for the Browns?

  12. mccarthyisamoron says: Jan 23, 2017 3:20 PM

    Is this the official Joe Thomas blog?

  13. theghostofottograham says: Jan 23, 2017 3:22 PM

    Rooting for the Falcons…the more irrelevant Brady and company are the better…!!!

  14. grogansheroes says: Jan 23, 2017 3:25 PM

    I wonder what Jamie Collins thinks?

