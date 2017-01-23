Joe Thomas is rooting for the Patriots, for one specific reason

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2017, 2:54 PM EST

The Browns have never been to the Super Bowl, and they probably won’t be during the remaining time tackle Joe Thomas has with the team. Thus, his interest in the NFL’s annual championship game will come from other factors.

Specifically, Thomas wants to see what would be one of the most awkward moments since Commissioner Pete Rozelle handed a Lombardi Trophy to Raiders owner Al Davis.

“As much as I’d like to see my buddy [Alex Mack] win a Super Bowl, I would sure love to see [Commissioner Roger Goodell] have to hand a SB trophy to [Tom] Brady!” Thomas tweeted.

The comment could make Patriots fans pine more openly for Thomas to be traded to New England. Until he’s an official member of the team, it’s safe to say he’ll be an honorary Patriot.