Joe Thomas is rooting for the Patriots, for one specific reason

The Browns have never been to the Super Bowl, and they probably won’t be during the remaining time tackle Joe Thomas has with the team. Thus, his interest in the NFL’s annual championship game will come from other factors.
Specifically, Thomas wants to see what would be one of the most awkward moments since Commissioner Pete Rozelle handed a Lombardi Trophy to Raiders owner Al Davis.
“As much as I’d like to see my buddy [Alex Mack] win a Super Bowl, I would sure love to see [Commissioner Roger Goodell] have to hand a SB trophy to [Tom] Brady!” Thomas tweeted.
The comment could make Patriots fans pine more openly for Thomas to be traded to New England. Until he’s an official member of the team, it’s safe to say he’ll be an honorary Patriot.
Wow, that’s back stabbed Joe. That’s why you won’t win a thing.
Back stabbing right there
Dude deserved better.
Only problem with that is the commissioner would hand the trophy to the owner, not the winning QB. So there’s that…
Regardless of my dislike of the Patriots, I agree. I think Roger Goodell is the worst thing that has happened to football in recent memory and I would thoroughly enjoy seeing egg on his face.
As much as I like Thomas, I don’t believe the Patriots would want to pay for an aging star. Of course, Thomas is right. People would all tune in to see how Goodell would handle dealing with Tom Brady if Brady were to win MVP of SB 51.
unless TBD is the MVP…..
Thanks for the support, buddy! Here’s hoping the Browns have at least one season worthy of your talent before you decide to hang up the cleats!
ATL 37
NE 20
It’s just not gonna happen. This game is being played indoors, with regulation footballs. Hotel security isn’t going to be headed by Mark Wahlberg and Matt Damon-tier homers.
Goodell will go out of his way to make out with Arthur Blank and Matt Ryan.
I think Joe’s remarks speaks for many of the players opinion of Goodell and I trust the players on these things as they are the ones who really know the truths about life behind the curtain of the NFl rather than what we are fed by the media spin doctors.
So that has more of an effect than playing for the Browns?
Is this the official Joe Thomas blog?
Rooting for the Falcons…the more irrelevant Brady and company are the better…!!!
I wonder what Jamie Collins thinks?