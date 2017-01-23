Johnny Manziel offers advice to Donald Trump, of course

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 23, 2017, 3:10 PM EST

Welcome to 2017.

The President of the United States just got some advice on how to handle the pressure of social media from an unlikely source — former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Manziel tweeted out this afternoon a suggestion that perhaps Donald Trump should minimize his social media focus.

Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. Shit will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 23, 2017

Trump has always used his Twitter account like a cudgel, taking daily swipes at his enemies and doubters. Of course, he’s also the most powerful man in the free world, despite video released during the campaign in which he bragged he could put his hands on women in any way he pleased because he was famous.

Manziel wasn’t so lucky, as the Browns terminated his contract after allegations of domestic violence from a former girlfriend in Texas (which led to a plea bargain and a restraining order). Then again, there was also the small matter of the NFL suspension, the stint in rehab, and the not being good at football.

Manziel admitted recently he was “lost in the sauce,” and hopes to come back in to the league if he can convince anyone he can be held accountable.

That’s probably a long shot.

Then again, . . .