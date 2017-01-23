Johnny Manziel offers advice to Donald Trump, of course

Welcome to 2017.
The President of the United States just got some advice on how to handle the pressure of social media from an unlikely source — former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.
Manziel tweeted out this afternoon a suggestion that perhaps Donald Trump should minimize his social media focus.
Trump has always used his Twitter account like a cudgel, taking daily swipes at his enemies and doubters. Of course, he’s also the most powerful man in the free world, despite video released during the campaign in which he bragged he could put his hands on women in any way he pleased because he was famous.
Manziel wasn’t so lucky, as the Browns terminated his contract after allegations of domestic violence from a former girlfriend in Texas (which led to a plea bargain and a restraining order). Then again, there was also the small matter of the NFL suspension, the stint in rehab, and the not being good at football.
Manziel admitted recently he was “lost in the sauce,” and hopes to come back in to the league if he can convince anyone he can be held accountable.
That’s probably a long shot.
Then again, . . .
What a moron.
any sentence that starts with “Yo POTUS” sounds like something we should all stop and listen to…
…………
Johnny Manziel would probably make a better POTUS then Trump
When I go out drinking with friends, and I end up needing to be the voice of reason the deeper we got into the cups, they get a little bit worried.
I feel this is much similar, no matter how you feel about the guy, he certainly more important things to do then get into Twitter feuds.
Yet again he’s talked about. Why?
As a reminder, there’s still time to invest in land that is located a safe distance upwind of major population centers.
Johnny Manziel qualifications are better, and he’s a heck more likeable than the baffoon so many of you elected!
Well, they do have another thing in common…
Both were woefully unprepared when they took the reins of their new jobs.
If Manziel is a moron, what does that make people who voted for President Oompa Loompa?
Yo johnny, stay true to your rehab and let Da Don rule
When Johnny Manziel feels the need to offer you advice, it’s definitely time to take a long look in the mirror…