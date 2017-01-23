 Skip to content

T.J. Lang pulls out of Pro Bowl, Josh Sitton takes his place

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 3:56 PM EST
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 19: Josh Sitton #71 of the Chicago Bears moves to block Nigel Bradham #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on September 19, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Eagles defeated hte Bears 29-14. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Getty Images

Josh Sitton and T.J. Lang spent five seasons as the starting tandem of guards for the Packers before the run ended with Sitton’s release ahead of the start of the 2016 season.

Sitton landed in Chicago shortly after being released, where he started 12 games for the Bears and garnered enough votes in the Pro Bowl process to be in position to replace an NFC guard who dropped out of the game. Sitton got that call on Monday and he’ll be replacing Lang.

Lang left Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Falcons after aggravating a foot injury. He’s also been dealing with a hip injury and will have arthroscopic surgery on Friday to deal with it. Lang is headed for free agency and said after the loss that he wants to remain in Green Bay.

Sitton won’t be able to reunite with Lang in Orlando, but he will get a chance to play with Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari again as Bakhtiari was also named as an injury replacement on Monday.

  1. lionsandvikingsandbearsohmy says: Jan 23, 2017 4:24 PM

    The Packers kept the better guard is what that means.

  2. linemanguy74 says: Jan 23, 2017 4:26 PM

    What is it with the pack and their injuries year after year ??

