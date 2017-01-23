Julio Jones creates nightmare for man who advised against trade

As the Patriots prepare to face the Falcons in the Super Bowl, New England coach Bill Belichick will have to come up with a game plan rivaling some of his best work, including Super Bowl XXXVI against the Rams and Super Bowl XXV against the Bills. He’ll draw that assignment because, six years ago, one of his pupils ignored a suggestion from Belichick.
As explained in Michael Holley’s book War Room, Belichick advised Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff against the move from No. 27 in the first round of the 2011 draft to No. 6, due to the high cost for jumping 21 spots.
Dimitroff nevertheless pressed ahead, in an effort to improve an offense that couldn’t keep up with the Packers in the team’s most recent games, a 48-21 playoff loss at home in January 2011.
“This may have been a once-in-a-career type move,” Dimitroff told the Boston Globe in 2013. “We felt that we were in the right place as an organization with the amount of veteran talent we had and the amount of youthful talent we had and the quarterback we had in place. It was a time that was right for us to get ourselves a very explosive player.”
They did, and it has worked. Even if the Browns hadn’t squandered the picks they got for Jones, the move worked for the Falcons. Jones consistently has been among the best receivers in football, and he proved his worth with an exclamation point in a Georgia Dome boat race fueled by his nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
Now, Belichick must spend the next 13 days coming up with ways to stop Jones, thanks to the fact that Dimitroff was smart enough to know when to ignore typically sage advice.
He gave that advice because under his system and with Tom Brady even an undrafted free agent like Chris Hogan can look like a Julio Jones.
Belichick usually trades back to build depth instead of trying to stack certain position. If hes trading up its not going to be into that top 10 spot because of the draft capital needed to sacrifice. This was a big move for the Falcons, high risk but it paid off. I actually read somewhere that BB didnt think Jones was that much better than Jonathan Baldwin who could have been had in the 20s so he certainly didnt see the reward for giving up that much. Hindsight is 20/20 I am sure Bill would be the first person to admit he was wrong though.
If the falcons beat the patriots, it will be because the secondary struggles vs sanu/gabriel when julio will 100% be doubled all game.
I’m guessing the Browns don’t feel too well over this one either.
I think it goes without saying but I can guarantee that Bill will have a better game plan than McCarthy who attempted to cover him with a corner who runs a 4.6+ 40.
That trade was a huge risk, the Falcons took a gamble and won.
The patron saint of undrafted free agents Malcolm Butler will wear Jones like a bib while 6th rounder Brady rocks out with his lacrosse guy and 7th round QB receiver. The fact that Goodell tried to punish the Patriots with a loss of draft picks shows how he understands their glory not at all.
It took 6 years. Most GM’s doesn’t get 6 years to see if it will work or not. If he was fired after 3 years would it still be seen as a success?