Posted by Zac Jackson on January 23, 2017, 10:51 AM EST

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins will replace Super Bowl-bound Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the Pro Bowl, John Keim of ESPN.com reported on Monday.

You like that?

Cousins is making his first trip to the Pro Bowl after throwing for 4,917 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2016. He played the season under the franchise tag, meaning he’s eligible for free agency — or for another tag — if he and the team can’t work out a deal over the next several weeks.

The Pro Bowl is this Sunday, Jan. 29.