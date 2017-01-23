Kyle Shanahan called a great game, while recovering from stomach bug

What the Falcons’ offense did to the Packers yesterday was sick.
As it turns out, so was the guy calling the plays.
According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, Falcons coordinator Kyle Shanahan came down with a stomach bug 48 hours before his team hung 44 points on Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game, making it a sitting down version of the Jordan flu game.
“My kids had it all week. I knew it was coming,” Shanahan said. “Then I made it to Friday, so I thought I was going to be all right, and it happened in the middle of the night on Friday. I’m already skinny as it is, and now I’m way too skinny.
“Fortunately, I get to sit in a chair and just call plays. I don’t have to play football, thank goodness. When the players hear that, they’ll probably think I’m being very high-maintenance, but you want your brain clear at least to call the plays.”
Shanahan had to take intravenous fluids Saturday and Sunday to be ready, but if he was something less than sharp, it was hard to tell. The Falcons racked up 493 yards and converted 10-of-13 third downs, scoring on seven of their first eight drives.
And now, Shanahan has a week to meet with the 49ers about their head coaching job he’s expected to take. Though that might feel like a bit of an aftershock, after the weekend he just had.
i wouldn’t take the 9ers job! That team is so talent-less it’ll be akin to job suicide!
Stay the OC and reap the benefits of that high powered O Kyle!
Did Atlanta make any mistakes yesterday? As a packer fan I was upset, but also in awe of their whole team.
Stay in Atlanta and have your pick of jobs after next season. 49ers have the most depleted roster in the NFL and an owner who wants a Jim Harbaugh-like miracle to save them again.
senorflippyflop says:
—
They kept their starters in in the 2nd half.
The Falcons gutted the Packers defense. That offense is flush with talent, and Ryan could have hurled the ball all over the field regardless of who’s calling the plays.
Shanahan does have name recognition, which ought to win him over with fans of a franchise that’s been circling the drain.
Scored on 7 of their first 8 possessions. And they had several easy dropped passes. And they shut it down after 31-0. Wow.
His week now consists of jumping from one toilet into another toilet.. only thing is, the 49ers job is like the toilet that wouldn’t flush after Harry used it on dumb and dumber. At least he’s heading to the super bowl now and glad he’s feeling better. Heck of a O.C and deserves better than San Fran job. Think we’re almost up to using both hands to count GMs and coaches who’ve said thanks but no thanks.
Can’t help but pull for this ATL team. Dan Quinn has done a great job as well as Shanahan. I hope the SB is better than either conference championship game was, but ultimately ends with an ATL win.