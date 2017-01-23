Kyle Shanahan called a great game, while recovering from stomach bug

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 23, 2017, 12:34 PM EST

What the Falcons’ offense did to the Packers yesterday was sick.

As it turns out, so was the guy calling the plays.

According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, Falcons coordinator Kyle Shanahan came down with a stomach bug 48 hours before his team hung 44 points on Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game, making it a sitting down version of the Jordan flu game.

“My kids had it all week. I knew it was coming,” Shanahan said. “Then I made it to Friday, so I thought I was going to be all right, and it happened in the middle of the night on Friday. I’m already skinny as it is, and now I’m way too skinny.

“Fortunately, I get to sit in a chair and just call plays. I don’t have to play football, thank goodness. When the players hear that, they’ll probably think I’m being very high-maintenance, but you want your brain clear at least to call the plays.”

Shanahan had to take intravenous fluids Saturday and Sunday to be ready, but if he was something less than sharp, it was hard to tell. The Falcons racked up 493 yards and converted 10-of-13 third downs, scoring on seven of their first eight drives.

And now, Shanahan has a week to meet with the 49ers about their head coaching job he’s expected to take. Though that might feel like a bit of an aftershock, after the weekend he just had.