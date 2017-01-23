Kyle Shanahan set for second meeting with 49ers on Saturday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 4:40 PM EST

The Falcons will spend this week starting their preparations for Super Bowl LI against the Patriots and they’ll be heading to Houston on Sunday, but offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan will squeeze in a little business related to another team on Saturday.

By all accounts, Shanahan is the man the 49ers want to be their next head coach and Falcons coach Dan Quinn said at Monday’s press conference that Shanahan will be free to speak with the team on Saturday. It will be Shanahan’s second interview with the 49ers.

This conversation is also expected to include candidates for the team’s General Manager job. Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton and Cardinals vice president of player personnel are believed to be the two candidates still in the running for the job.

With the Falcons playing in the Super Bowl, the 49ers obviously won’t be able to hire him as their head coach until after the game comes to an end on February 5. The way Atlanta’s offense played during their run to the Super Bowl certainly makes that wait a bit easier to take.